×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

This Season on ‘Emily in Paris,’ It’s All About Sylvie

Fashion

WWD’s Newsmaker of the Year: Dior’s Pietro Beccari

Fashion

2022’s Biggest Fashion News: The Gucci, Alessandro Michele Split

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection

The 28-year-old musician had told his 270 million Instagram followers not to buy the styles.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 2021 Met Gala. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Less than 24 hours after stating that it would continue to sell a collaborative collection with Justin Bieber — despite the musician publicly criticizing those designs and saying he did not approve them — H&M has reversed course and has stopped selling the pieces.

On Monday, Bieber posted to Instagram Stories that he hadn’t approved any of the H&M collection, posting “All without my permission and approval [SMH] I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

He later posted to his 270 million Instagram followers: “H&M Merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it. Don’t buy it.”

Related Galleries

The Swedish fast-fashion chain countered that claim on Monday, telling WWD that “as with other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval and procedures.” At that time, the company said the merchandise would remain on sale but said “we need to look into this more to understand, before we take action.”

By Tuesday, however, H&M had changed its tune a bit. In a statement, the retailer reiterated Bieber’s involvement, but noted that the designs are no longer being sold. A company spokesperson told WWD Wednesday, “As mentioned in our previous statement, H&M has followed proper approval procedures. Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online.” 

Representatives did not respond immediately to requests for comment Wednesday

Bieber’s image was featured on a dress, sweatshirt, T-shirt and tote bag. A phone case and one $40 hoodie were imprinted with “I miss you more than life” — a reference to the lyrics from his song, “Ghost.”

The alliance was not a one-hit wonder for the Grammy winner and the Swedish retail behemoth. The two parties had teamed up back in 2017 for a “Stadium Tour” collaboration, after Bieber had canceled the last leg of his “Purpose” tour dates. The assortment consisted of hoodies, T-shirts with graphic designs, bomber jackets and sweatpants that were reminiscent of his official tour merchandise.

Given their social media reach, global superstars like Bieber have the influence to sway millions of consumers toward or away from a brand. In the past few years, select incidents have led to legal action, including a lawsuit that Ariana Grande brought against Forever 21 in 2019.

The H&M spokesperson did not respond immediately as to whether the retailer is considering or has taken any legal action against the 28-year-old musician. A representative for Bieber did not respond immediately Wednesday to a request for comment regarding any potential legal action against H&M.

He and his wife Hailey have an abundance of endorsement deals and business ventures, including her recent launch of Rhode Beauty.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Hot Summer Bags

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection, Says Its No Longer for Sale

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad