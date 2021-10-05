H&M to Launch Sustainable Men’s Collection With John Boyega

SUSTAINABLE STYLE: H&M is teaming with British-Nigerian actor John Boyega for the launch of a sustainably developed men’s wear line.

The Swedish fast-fashion brand described the Golden Globe winner, best known for his role as Finn in the recent movies in the “Star Wars” franchise, as a good fit because of his advocacy for racial justice and his distinctive take on style.

“John Boyega is a brave leader of a generation that’s speaking up for change,” stated H&M’s head of men’s wear design Ross Lyndon. “H&M is proud to team up with John for Edition by John Boyega, a contemporary, more sustainable collection for men.”

“I’m excited to collaborate with H&M on a collection that aligns my passions with purpose,” said Boyega.

The collection, which launches online and in select stores Oct. 28, combines casual workwear items with floral prints and tie-dye motifs. The materials used include organic or recycled cotton, recycled nylon and polyester, and sustainably sourced viscose.

Key pieces include a patchwork jacket made from recycled denim garments and a puffer jacket with zip-off sleeves made from Vegea, a vegan alternative to leather, as well as a T-shirt with the slogan “A better present leads to a better future.”