Mirum, AirCarbon Get Hero Spot in H&M’s Latest ‘Innovation Story’

H&M returns with the fifth drop for its sustainability-billed line, as well as a new immersive exhibit.

Celebrating “love” for recycled clothing and the earth, the exhibit coincides with H&M’s Innovation Story “Cherish Waste” collection, which will be available beginning May 5 at hm.com and in select stores in the U.S. and Canada. Along with the collection, there is an exhibit in New York City’s Studio 525 dedicated to the technological strides (including H&M Foundation’s Global Change Awards) empowering sustainable fashion. The exhibit is open to the public April 29 to May 1 and features digital barcodes where shoppers can learn more about the fabrications.

Ranging in price from $19.99 to $299, the 29-piece collection is H&M’s latest feat in innovation using partly recycled and novel next-gen plant-based materials. The effort is a continuation of the brand’s “Innovation Stories,” which demonstrates its investments in sustainability.

“This collection is a celebration of love, filled with wardrobe heroes that feel comfortable to wear, even if they are dramatic, statement pieces,” H&M creative adviser Ann-Sofie Johansson, said in a press statement. “My advice is to step out of your comfort zone and explore versatile combinations: dare to wear an oversize leopard-print coat with heart-shaped spots with a tight, cut-out bodysuit, or relax in a coordinated set with heart motifs inspired by foil balloons.”

Hero dresses include a bubble gum-pink heart-shaped evening dress, a pale blue puff-ball mini and a pink knitted spike dress, all made from 100 percent recycled polyester either rescued from marine sources or post-consumer waste streams. The knitted spike dress, for example is a blend bearing 78 percent Repreve (a brand name fabric from Unifi, Inc. upcycled from ocean-bound plastic) and 22 percent post-consumer recycled polyester. Recycled silk also makes a small appearance on a frill-trimmed pink shirt that’s 30 percent organic silk and 70 percent recycled silk, per the brand.

Accessories also have their moment with natural materials.

Pumps and a studded bracelet from the collection are infused with Mirum, an animal-free and plastic-free leather alternative made from plant fibers, vegetable oil and minerals by Natural Fiber Welding. (The Mirum maker counts Ralph Lauren and Allbirds as investors, and recently raised an additional $85 million in Series B financing).

A convertible chain necklace and rhinestone earrings feature black hearts made from AirCarbon (about 3 percent or less of total pieces, with the rest being recycled brass and resin or rubber). AirCarbon is a biomaterial made by Newlight Technologies that transforms air and carbon from greenhouse gasses — that would otherwise pollute the atmosphere — into lightweight, acetate-like material.

Altogether, H&M says this won’t be its last collection using natural materials.