SAVE THE SPECIES: Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB is collaborating with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on a sustainable collection of children’s clothes, in its latest initiative designed to cement its green credentials in the eyes of increasingly eco-conscious consumers.

Launching Sept. 27, the line features items such as sweatshirts, leggings and hooded dresses in organic cotton, with 10 percent of each sale helping fund the wildlife conservation organization’s endangered species program.

Designs are printed with illustrations of at-risk species such as tigers, snow panthers, polar bears, elephants and penguins. WWF hopes the collection will raise awareness among the younger generation of consumers.

“The campaign will allow us to collect funds to support our actions, but also to alert the future generation to environmental issues,” David Bloch, head of corporate marketing partnerships at WWF International, said in a statement. “This collection proves that it is possible on a large scale to produce clothes that are better for the environment and for our children.”

The brand first joined forces with WWF in 2010 on an ocean-themed collection, and subsequently inked a partnership with the organization in 2011 covering issues including water management and environmental strategies designed to make H&M’s activities more sustainable.

Wednesday’s news follows the announcement that H&M’s next Conscious collection will feature a number of sustainable fabrics, such as recycled cashmere, velvet made from recycled polyester and recycled plastic for accessories. Also launching Sept. 27, the line will be made using leftover Econyl yarn from previous H&M collections.

“We have the ambition to be entirely circular, and in view of this objective, we are aiming to only use fabrics that have been recycled or issued from other sustainable sources before 2030,” said Anna Gedda, head of sustainability for the H&M group.

This August, the H&M Foundation opened applications for the fourth round of its Global Change Award, a search for game-changing innovations to help fashion become a circular industry. The application period for the 2018 edition of the coaching program is open until Oct. 17.