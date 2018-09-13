H&M’S SUPER DAY: For the first time, H&M dove into Super Brand Day Wednesday on Tmall, one of the leading e-commerce platforms.

To try to maximize its efforts, H&M China staged a see-now-buy-now H&M Studio A/W 2018 fashion show in Shanghai with some H&M-clad, well-known guests: Model Ju Xiaowen, pop idol Wang Ziyi, actress Rayza and musician and actress Summer. The garments worn by the celebrities sold out within minutes, according to H&M. In total, about 1,000 members of the media, influencers and special guests joined executives and staffers from H&M and Tmall for the runway show. The event was also live-streamed on Tmall. A hot-pink pussy bow blouse, a pink-and-red pleated skirt, a shimmery black cocktail dress, light-blue men’s suit and a gray crewneck sweater imprinted with a large “H” on the front were some of the runway styles.

Tmall’s base of shoppers helps to bolster H&M China’s 400-plus stores, as well as its e-commerce site. The company launched its Tmall store in March and Wednesday’s tie-in was the latest evolution of the alliance. Through its #YourDayYourWay campaign, Chinese shoppers were offered special promotions via the H&M Tmall store.

H&M’s managing director Fredrik Olsson noted that before the Super Brand Day event, the company already had more than 4 million followers on Tmall, and has gained an average of 25,000 fans a day since the launch. “Accelerating from the successful launch of the H&M Tmall flagship store in March, we are super thrilled to collaborate with Tmall and have our very first Super Brand Day within a quick six months,” he said. “China is a very important market for us and we are happy to show fashion fans our amazing collections at our first-ever fashion show in China.”

Tmall Fashion Apparel’s deputy general manager Anita Lyn said, “I hope we can further cooperate with H&M to explore new retail in the future and create a unique and premium platform for our consumers who love fashion.”