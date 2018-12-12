SWEDE TEAM: Hennes & Mauritz has teamed with Eytys for a gender neutral collection due early next year, targeting younger consumers with a fashion-forward offer.

The fast-fashion retailer will sell the Swedish label’s chunky-soled shoes and clothing for adults as well as items for children, starting Jan. 24 in some stores around the world and online.

The collaboration comes as the Swedish retailer undergoes a vast restructuring in a bid to beef up online services and speed up supply chains to catch up with rivals. The group last month said it would close Cheap Monday, a label geared to younger clients.

“The collection is all about proportions — creating a distinct unisex silhouette by playing around with loose silhouettes and chunky architectural footwear,” said Max Schiller, Eytys creative director.

Colors will include dark green, bright yellow, khaki, dark blue, black and white, while materials will include snakeskin prints, fake patent leather and stiff cotton. Shoes will be offered in boxes decorated with artwork by painter Zoe Barcza.

According to H&M’s statement, the retailer initially approached the label for a shoe collection but then decided on a full range of clothing and accessories, too, in order to show the “whole brand aesthetic and ethos,” according to Ross Lydon, whose title is acting head of men’s wear design and H&M.

“With this collaboration, we hope to introduce the H&M customer to our design philosophy of robust and fuss-free design where function triumphs embellishment” and styles that span genders, Schiller said.