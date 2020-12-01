MORE TO GIVE: In honor of Giving Tuesday, H&M and Billy Porter have partnered to donate $250,000 in a match campaign that encourages others to support The Trevor Project.

Porter, an activist and artist who has won Emmy, Tony and Grammy awards, is vocal about the need to help LGBTQ youth. More than 1.8 million LGBQT youth consider suicide annually in the U.S. The Trevor Project offers confidential round-the-clock crisis counseling at no cost and aims to help all who are in need of the group’s services. Representatives from The Trevor Project offer support via phone calls, text and chat.

H&M USA president Stefan Vos said the commitment builds on his division’s support of the LGBTQ community over the years “and we are proud that this partnership will help them continue their lifesaving work.”

The H&M donation will help the organization to bolster its free crisis services in order to accommodate the increased demand that the coronavirus crisis has created. Recruiting and training thousands of volunteer crisis counselors and building technological infrastructures to scale up quickly the provided quality care, and improve upon that, are among the advancements the six-figure donation will go toward. Another area of focus will be to generate outreach to diverse communities including the many Black and Latinx LGBTQ youth who are in need.

Porter posted about his dedication to the partnership on Instagram Tuesday and encouraged his 1.6 million Instagram followers “to give what they can to continue these important and lifesaving resources that the Trevor Project provides. Whatever you can provide $5, $10, $25 or any other amount, H&M will match your donation all the way up to $250,000. It’s the season of giving y’all, get out there and support causes that are important to you!”

In addition to the increased need for counseling brought on by the pandemic, The Trevor Project is dealing with more demand due to the anxieties associated with the holiday season.

As for whether H&M plans to collaborate with Porter on a collection or any designs, an H&M spokesman said Tuesday, “At this time, we do not have any plans for a collection, but we love what Billy stands for and are always open to potential collaborations or partnerships.”