In anticipation of the H&M x Moschino collection that will be in stores and online on Nov. 8, the companies have revealed their campaign photographed by Steven Meisel.

The images are inspired from a “1950 haute couture show.”

Styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, the campaign features models Gigi Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti, Rianne Von Rompaey, Stella Maxwell, Soo Joo Park, Imaan Hammam, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Oumie, Valentina Sampaio and Leyna Bloom. The campaign is called Moschino [tv] H&M.

Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino, who is collaborating with H&M, revealed their collaboration last April at Moschino and Scott’s annual Coachella party.

The collaboration is expected to revive certain archival pieces from Scott’s own collections, as well as those of the label’s founder, Franco Moschino. With an emphasis on playfulness and humor, the collaboration also comprises a full range of accessories.

Moschino follows in the footsteps of other successful H&M collaborations, including Karl Lagerfeld, Balmain, Marni, Kenzo, Versace and Erdem.