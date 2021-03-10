In keeping with the times, the infamously long queues outside H&M’s annual designer collaboration have moved online.

Due to an unprecedented level of traffic, the highly anticipated H&M x Simone Rocha capsule crushed the fast-fashion giant’s server in China moments after it was released in the market at midnight on March 11.

Users began to report issues accessing H&M’s official website, app and WeChat Mini-program on social media, and many were unable to complete payment. Instead of taking them to the shopping page, some were redirected to an under maintenance page. This issue lasted at least two hours.

It’s understood that the issue now has been resolved and many were able to buy the half Irish and half Chinese designer’s signature lace dresses and tulle tops, as well as men’s wear and children’s options at a fraction of the label’s usual price.

The hashtag “HM x Simone Rocha” has seen 1.8 million impressions and 6,400 discussions on Weibo so far.

