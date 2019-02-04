Hodinkee is ramping up its retail presence.

The omnichannel destination for watch collectors — offering a blog, podcast, e-commerce site, a print magazine, and an events and conference program — has hired Russell Kelly as its first chief commercial officer.

Kelly, who joins Hodinkee from Tudor Watch USA, where he served as brand manager and helped oversee Rolex’s relaunch in the U.S., will lead the company’s retail division. Kelly’s first day is today and he will report to Hodinkee chief executive officer and founder Benjamin Clymer.

Kelly will devise Hodinkee’s retail strategies to build its presence in the market, oversee customer service personnel, manage wholesale partnerships and brand collaborations, help develop new products and ensure overall consumer satisfaction.

Clymer said of the key hire: “As Hodinkee continues to evolve, we were looking for the right individual to join our team to help us expand the offerings and services we provide to our readers and customers. Russell is a well-respected executive, one with an extensive knowledge of the watch industry, meaningful relationships throughout and understands the impact a partnership with Hodinkee can mean to a brand.”

Kelly said of his appointment: “Over the years, I have seen the positive effect Hodinkee has had on the watch industry; opening it up to new demographics and creating a more democratic outlet to learn and discuss watches. Through my years working with Hodinkee, I have developed a great appreciation for its contributions to the industry and a friendship with its people. As the new chief commercial officer, I look forward to further developing new products and services to better serve such a passionate community.”