Hoka One One, the buzzy footwear brand, has teamed with Cotopaxi, a brand best known for its sustainably produced backpacks, on a colorful collaboration of outdoor-inspired shoes and bags.

The Hoka x Cotopaxi collection reinvents two styles — Hoka’s Torrent 2 trail shoe and Cotopaxi’s Batac 16L Del Dia backpack — in a kaleidoscope-style color-blocked pattern. The limited-edition styles will retail for $130 for the shoes and $65 for the backpack and will be sold on both brands’ e-commerce sites as well as at REI starting today.

In addition, Hoka has signed on to support Cotopaxi’s adventure scavenger hunt series, Questival, which will be virtual this year and kick off on April 23. The theme of this year’s Questival is “Chase the Bright Side,” a call to action to further both brands’ desires to make the world a better place, the companies said. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund a grant supporting Big City Mountaineers (BCM), an organization providing free, fully outfitted, professionally led backcountry trips for youth from underserved communities. Both brands have also committed to use proceeds from the sale of the special-edition product to make an additional donation to BCM.

“Cotopaxi’s passion for sustainable design and community building is at the core of our brand, and our tireless efforts to support the greater good are evident through thoughtful product creation, impact and cause-driven work, and our considered collaborative partnerships,” said Davis Smith, chief executive officer and cofounder of Cotopaxi. “By joining forces with Hoka to drive economic and social equity through products, events and shared grants to Big City Mountaineers, our two brands can increase the value we provide to our shared community.”

“Our mission is to empower all athletes to fly, and the Hoka x Cotopaxi collaboration starkly highlights the bold and unexpected approach Hoka has always taken in pursuit of that mission,” said Gretchen Weimer, vice president of product for Hoka. “Partnering with a like-minded brand in Cotopaxi helps us empower more people to explore their world and, hopefully, dedicate themselves to changing it for the better. We are also humbled and honored that this partnership can help support the work of Big City Mountaineers, whose mission empowers potentially life-changing access to the outdoors for youth across the United States.”