×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

PVH Corp. Logs $182 Million Profit; Raises Outlook for the Year

Business

Allbirds Files For IPO, Revealing Losses For The First Time

Business

Sequential Brands Group Goes Bankrupt

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y., L.A.

The shops in the Flatiron District and on Melrose will showcase the entire range and be open for at least six months.

Looks from Hoka.
Apparel will make its brick-and-mortar debut in the stores. Lori Adamski-Peek

Hoka is tip-toeing closer to opening a permanent store.

The buzzy footwear brand today will open two long-term pop-ups in New York City and Los Angeles. The shops are intended to test the waters of consumer demand for a stand-alone Hoka retail concept, according to Norma Delaney, vice president of global marketing for the brand.

The New York unit is 2,346 square feet and located at 142 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District, and the 1,806-square-foot L.A. store is at 8551 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

Hoka’s first move into retail was in 2019 when it opened a pop-up in Manhattan during the New York City Marathon. But that five-day retail space was “more of an activation,” Delaney said, designed to heighten the brand’s visibility to the runners at the event.

These stores will both be open for a minimum of six months and will have “a lot more programming and activations.” They will also serve as a showcase for both the full range of the Hoka footwear assortment as well as the newly launched apparel collection. Since its launch last March, Hoka apparel has been available exclusively online, Delaney said. In June, Hoka hired Evie Moe, a veteran of Nike Swim, New Balance and Lucy Activewear, as senior director of apparel, and the company is eager to get in-person reaction to her collection.

Related Galleries

The stores will host run events with a charity partner, Back on My Feet, which works with the homeless, as well as yoga classes and other programming. It will feature a 3D foot-scanning device by Volumental that will provide insight into the right styles for a customer’s foot shape, and smart lockers where runners can store their belongings while working out.

“Strategically, these stores are intended to see what Hoka retail can look like,” she said. “We’re going to engage with the consumer, see what they want from Hoka and establish the role of retail for the brand.” She said this is not to take anything away from Hoka’s well-established wholesale strategy and its strong online business, but with shoppers returning to physical retail stores, it behooves brands to “show up where the consumer is. Even before COVID-19, we felt a need for experiential retail to build the brand and scale it globally.”

Delaney said there’s no specific timetable on when a permanent store could open, but this “pilot” will help the brand make that decision.

The stores will be staffed by Hoka brand ambassadors, she said, who can walk customers through the features of the shoes. While Hoka is still primarily a running shoe brand, it has branched out of late to other footwear styles including hiking shoes, sandals and more fashion-forward lifestyle offerings in addition to clothes.

Hoka One One — pronounced O-nay O-nay, a Maori phrase that means “fly over the earth” — was founded in 2009 by Nicolas “Nico” Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard, two French ultra-runners who were unhappy with the options available at that time in the running shoe market and were searching for an alternative that would help them run downhill comfortably after racing up mountains. It was acquired by Deckers Brands in 2013. While still relatively small against competitors like Nike or Adidas, Hoka reported in July that sales increased 95 percent to $213.1 million and Deckers believes it can eventually become a $1 billion brand.

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hoka Opening Long-Term Pop-ups in N.Y.,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad