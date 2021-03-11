Hoka One One, the buzzy footwear brand, has collaborated with Seoul-based Thisisneverthat, or Tint, on a limited-edition collection of footwear and apparel.

The line, which is inspired by streetwear and mountain-tech influences, includes a special edition of Hoka’s Speedgoat 4 trail running shoe in white with blue accents. The Tint x Hoka shoe will feature multidirectional lugs, a Vibram MegaGrip outsole and flex grooves designed for rugged mountain terrain and will retail for $160.

In addition, Tint, which was founded in 2010 and is known for its graphic approach to traditional streetwear, will inform the apparel. The Tint x Hoka line will include a wind-resistant hooded pullover that will retail for $120, a 6-inch performance short for $80, a T-shirt for $45, a bucket hat for $69, and performance crew sock for $15. The collection is designed to be worn for working out or just hanging out.

“Before working with Hoka, Thisisneverthat had never developed true performance products,” said Jinwoo Park, designer of special projects for Tint. “The collaboration combines Thisisneverthat’s unique aesthetic vision with two of Hoka’s defining features: its technical prowess and its signature blue color.”

Gretchen Weimer, vice president of product for Hoka, said “the Hoka x Thisisneverthat collab is the union of premium performance and premium streetwear,” adding that it “provides a totally new perspective on how our shoes and apparel can empower people to move all day in comfort and style.”

The collection will be available for presale starting March 18 at Bodega, END, and the Tint e-commerce site. It will be available on the Hoka site and other select retailers starting March 19.

In the past, Hoka, which started to make strides in the endurance running community around a decade ago when athletes began to look for a cushioned alternative to the minimalistic shoes that were all the craze at the time, has collaborated with brands including Opening Ceremony, Outdoor Voices, Engineered Garments and others.