Hoka to Open Pop-up in Support of UTMB Trail Running Event

The shop will be open on Aug. 26 and 27 in New York's SoHo neighborhood.

Hoka UTMB
A runner participating in the UTMB.

The Hoka brand was founded in 2009 by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard, two French ultrarunners who were desperate for a shoe that allowed them to run downhill on mountainous terrain with cushioning and stability.

So it’s not a huge stretch that the brand recently signed on as the premier footwear and apparel partner of the UTMB Mont Blanc and UTMB World Series, a trail running race series founded in the French Alps in 2003 with seven races around the world. The event culminates in what is billed as the toughest foot race in the world, the UTMB Mont Blanc, a 180-mile team event with 87,000 feet of climbing that started on Monday in Chamonix, France, and ends on Aug. 28. The race, where a Brazilian runner died in a fall on Monday, follows a death last year of a Czech runner.

But despite the tragedies involved in participating in the event, Hoka uses its association with the race to promote its partnership with the esteemed series and its trail running shoes. And on Friday and Saturday, the brand will open a newsstand pop-up in New York City on Houston and Lafayette Streets, an immersive outdoor viewing experience around the UTMB race with complimentary giveaways, prizes, photo moments and light refreshments.

As part of its sponsorship, Hoka provides an assortment of footwear and apparel to volunteers and select runners at all UTMB events and created a new assortment of products tied to the races.

Hoka One One — pronounced O-nay O-nay, a Maori phrase that means “fly over the earth” — was acquired by Deckers Brands in 2013 and is now approaching $1 billion in volume. Sales in the fiscal year ended March 31 jumped 56.1 percent to $891.6 million and the brand has done collaborations with Bodega, Moncler and others.

In a report released last week by StockX, the resale site, in 2022 Hoka experienced a 3,606 percent increase in growth on the secondary market. The next closest was Puma, which experienced growth of 415 percent last year, according to StockX.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

