A number of emerging and direct-to-consumer brands setting up shop in New York City this holiday season.

Stoney Clover Lane, The Last Line and Mejuri and more are hosting holiday pop-up shops in the city to create immersive experiences and give shoppers a way to purchase unique or customizable holiday gifts.

Read More: 11 Stores With the Best Return Policies

The Skimm, for one, is continuing its annual “Celebrate Smarter” holiday content series, bringing the initiative to its first pop-up space to offer more than 150 fashion, accessories and home items, many of which are created by female-founded brands.

From an immersive, maze-like jewelry pop-up shop to a response to the Barneys New York bankruptcy, here are five holiday pop-up shops to check out in New York City.

1. Stoney Clover Lane

Customizable travel and accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane opened its first New York City pop-up shop for the holiday season where customers can shop from the brand’s full product line of pouches, duffel bags, backpacks and tote bags.

Shoppers can have their purchases customized in-store, choosing from more than 1,000 patches including New York City-themed options. Products range in price from $38 to $148, with patches priced at $10 and a $15 customization fee.

The Stoney Clover Lane pop-up shop is open now until Jan. 26 at 42 Prince Street.

2. The Last Line

The Last Line is bringing its Millennial-minded fine jewelry line to its first physical retail space for a holiday pop-up. The pop-up shop includes the brand’s full range of offerings — rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and anklets — and offers an on-site piercer Wednesday through Sunday.

The pop-up shop is open now through Feb. 14 and is located at 63 Crosby Street.

3. The Skimm

The Skimm is bringing its annual “Celebrate Smarter” holiday content series to a New York City pop-up shop, where customers can shop from more than 150 fashion, fitness, accessory and home decor items from brands such as Wander Beauty, Ursa Major, Primary and Artemis Designs. The pop-up shop will also have a corresponding e-commerce site.

Products range in price from less than $10 to $399, with 71 percent of the products coming from female-founded brands.

The pop-up also includes a hair refresh station from Batiste and a recharging lounge where guests can watch Starz Originals programming.

The Skimm “Celebrate Smarter Shop” will open on Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 at 909 Broadway.

4. Mejuri

Jewelry brand Mejuri is celebrating its fifth anniversary with its first experiential pop-up shop called “The Vault.”

The pop-up shop focuses on three of the brand’s jewelry collections — the zodiac, the tarot and diamonds — and is designed as an interactive maze with Instagrammable activations. Mejuri will also be offering exclusive merchandise at the pop-up shop with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the Lower East Side Girls Club.

The Mejuri pop-up shop will be open from Nov. 23 to Dec. 22 at 418 West 13th Street.

5. Nili Lotan

Fashion designer Nili Lotan opened her pop-up shop in response to Barneys New York’s bankruptcy, seeking a new distribution channel to sell her line. She turned the pop-up shop around in three weeks, housing her brand in a space that reflects her minimalist aesthetic.

The Nili Lotan pop-up shop is open now through mid-January at 715 Madison Avenue.

Read more here:

7 Fashion and Beauty Brands Doing Black Friday Differently

5 Things Retailers Should Remember for the 2019 Holiday Shopping Season

7 Ways the 2019 Holiday Shopping Season Is Unique

WATCH: From Scratch: The Founders of Catbird