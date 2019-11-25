5 Holiday Pop-Up Shops to Check Out in New York City

A look inside Mejuri's NYC flagship.

A number of emerging and direct-to-consumer brands setting up shop in New York City this holiday season.

Stoney Clover Lane, The Last Line and Mejuri and more are hosting holiday pop-up shops in the city to create immersive experiences and give shoppers a way to purchase unique or customizable holiday gifts.

The Skimm, for one, is continuing its annual “Celebrate Smarter” holiday content series, bringing the initiative to its first pop-up space to offer more than 150 fashion, accessories and home items, many of which are created by female-founded brands.

From an immersive, maze-like jewelry pop-up shop to a response to the Barneys New York bankruptcy, here are five holiday pop-up shops to check out in New York City.

1. Stoney Clover Lane  

Stoney Clover Lane’s NYC pop-up.  DANIEL SALEMI

Customizable travel and accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane opened its first New York City pop-up shop for the holiday season where customers can shop from the brand’s full product line of pouches, duffel bags, backpacks and tote bags.

Shoppers can have their purchases customized in-store, choosing from more than 1,000 patches including New York City-themed options. Products range in price from $38 to $148, with patches priced at $10 and a $15 customization fee.

The Stoney Clover Lane pop-up shop is open now until Jan. 26 at 42 Prince Street.

2. The Last Line

The Last Line's pop-up shop.

The Last Line’s pop-up shop.  THE LAST LINE

The Last Line is bringing its Millennial-minded fine jewelry line to its first physical retail space for a holiday pop-up. The pop-up shop includes the brand’s full range of offerings — rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and anklets — and offers an on-site piercer Wednesday through Sunday.

The pop-up shop is open now through Feb. 14 and is located at 63 Crosby Street.

3. The Skimm 

5 Holiday Pop-Up Shops to Check Out in New York City

The homepage of the e-commerce site, Shop.theskimm.com 

The Skimm is bringing its annual “Celebrate Smarter” holiday content series to a New York City pop-up shop, where customers can shop from more than 150 fashion, fitness, accessory and home decor items from brands such as Wander Beauty, Ursa Major, Primary and Artemis Designs. The pop-up shop will also have a corresponding e-commerce site.

Products range in price from less than $10 to $399, with 71 percent of the products coming from female-founded brands.

The pop-up also includes a hair refresh station from Batiste and a recharging lounge where guests can watch Starz Originals programming.

The Skimm “Celebrate Smarter Shop” will open on Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 at 909 Broadway.

4. Mejuri

5 Holiday Pop-Up Shops to Check Out in New York City

Mejuri’s NYC pop-up. 

Jewelry brand Mejuri is celebrating its fifth anniversary with its first experiential pop-up shop called “The Vault.”

The pop-up shop focuses on three of the brand’s jewelry collections — the zodiac, the tarot and diamonds — and is designed as an interactive maze with Instagrammable activations. Mejuri will also be offering exclusive merchandise at the pop-up shop with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the Lower East Side Girls Club.

The Mejuri pop-up shop will be open from Nov. 23 to Dec. 22 at 418 West 13th Street.

5. Nili Lotan

5 Holiday Pop-Up Shops to Check Out in New York City

Nili Lotan’s NYC pop-up.  Ricky Rhodes

Fashion designer Nili Lotan opened her pop-up shop in response to Barneys New York’s bankruptcy, seeking a new distribution channel to sell her line. She turned the pop-up shop around in three weeks, housing her brand in a space that reflects her minimalist aesthetic.

The Nili Lotan pop-up shop is open now through mid-January at 715 Madison Avenue.

