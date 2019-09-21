FERRAGAMO’S FILM FRIENDS: “I got lucky,” Shailene Woodley said humbly of her “Big Little Lies” experience, speaking ahead of the Salvatore Ferragamo show. Woodley, who also attended a Ferragamo show in February last year, is busy promoting “Endings Beginnings,” a “small independent film,” she said, directed by Drake Doremus, and which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. “I play a woman in her early 30s just trying to figure out her life. We are all trying to do the best we can,” she added with a laugh about her own trajectory. Woodley did squeeze in some time in Milan museum-hopping and taking in “some amazing, great art. Yesterday we walked around and it was beautiful by the river.”

For Elizabeth Olsen, this was her first Ferragamo show. “It’s amazing how it has transformed in the past couple of years into this laid back, colorful and relaxed energy,” she said of the brand. Olsen just finished filming the second season of the Facebook Watch series “Sorry for Your Loss.” “There’s press for that and then I go into Marvel-land,” she said of the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame” movie. “It is very fun, always very fun, it’s the same group of people that you get to see over and over again,” she said of her fourth Marvel film.

Dylan Sprouse and his twin brother Cole grew up on television, but it may not be a generally known fact that they were actually born in Italy, in the Tuscan town of Arezzo. “It was kind of by chance, my parents were working there and my brother and I were conceived in a wine field,” said Dylan Sprouse with a big smile. That same evening, the actor planned to attend the amfAR gala in Milan with his girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, and then take in the Boss show on Sunday morning. “Just circling the events,” said Sprouse, whose next film, “Tyger Tyger,” is out this year.