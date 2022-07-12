×
Can Couture Collections Lead the Way in Sustainability?

Asos’ Nick Beighton to Replace Paolo De Cesare as Matchesfashion CEO

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive the John B. Fairchild Honor at WWD CEO Summit

Hollywood Stylist Elizabeth Stewart Brings Tomboy Style to The Office of Angela Scott

It's a collaboration with a cause.

Stylist Elizabeth Stewart collaborates with The Office of Angela Scott.

Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Stewart has orchestrated hundreds of glam red carpet moments for Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot, Viola Davis and many more.

But her personal style leans more tailored and tomboyish — think Katharine Hepburn. In recent years, the stylist has made fashion headlines for wearing colorful pants suits by Wolk Morais, Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, and twinning with Roberts at the InStyle Awards in a lilac Givenchy suit.

So, her collaboration with The Office of Angela Scott comes from the heart. The Los Angeles-based women’s footwear brand is known for tailored work shoes with personality, handcrafted in Portugal, including striped oxfords, heeled kiltie loafers, platform monk straps and handsome color-blocked sneakers with fans like Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift and other boss babes.

Now, Stewart has designed her own pair, called the Miz Stewart Oxford, $695, that comes in white or black with a flower perforated patent leather upper on a recycled rubber lug sole and chunky heel. It’s also a collaboration with a cause.

Last year, the brand’s namesake, chief executive officer and designer Angela Scott pledged to donate $100,000 in revenue each year over the next decade to “amplify the voices of female-centric nonprofit organizations” in honor of Women’s History Month and the 10-year anniversary of her label. Scott intends to donate $1 million to organizations that promote equal pay, equal access and equal rights for all women and girls.

In honor of this collaboration, the company will be donating $20,000 to Planned Parenthood, to take action against the sweeping bans on access to reproductive health and freedom.

The Miz Stewart Oxford from The Office of Angela Scott.
