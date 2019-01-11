NEW PLEATS: Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, a men’s line from the Japanese designer, is holding its first presentation in Paris on Jan. 17.

Choreographed by Daniel Ezralow, the artistic presentation will take place at the Pompidou Center at 9 p.m., following the Issey Miyake show earlier in the day at 11 a.m. in the Palais de Tokyo. Ezralow choreographed a presentation for Homme Plissé Issey Miyake featuring the men’s gymnastics team of Aomori University in 2013. The Pompidou Center presentation will take place in same space as a recent exhibit on Japanese architect Tadao Ando, a large room with windows lining one side.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake was established in 2013 as a masculine counterpart to Pleats Please, which was launched two decades prior. The clothing is meant to be light and comfortable, with uniform pleats to keep fabric from sticking too close to the skin.

Designed by Miyake and his teams, pieces to be featured in the presentation are part of the fall winter 2019 collection, with most of the items pleated after being cut and sewn. The line has been growing with an offer ranging from ath-leisure and casual style clothing to suits.

In another recent Paris performance, Issey Miyake opened the 2018 spring ready-to-wear show with a dramatic and primeval dance performance that began with hands pushing from behind a fabric wall.