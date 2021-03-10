SWEDISH HONEY: “For me, this conversation [about] diversity but not making clothing for diverse bodies is just bulls–t,” said Honey Dijon as she signed copies of “Air CR,” the spring 2021 issue of CR Fashion Book she guest-edited.

Her other newest collaboration is Honey F–king Dijon x Acne Studio hookup, featuring the Swedish label’s New Myrtle leather jacket and Pistol boots in salmon pink, lilac, mint green and cobalt blue.

“I just loved these pieces, they’re iconic. There are so many nonbinary people who couldn’t find them in their size, so I called Acne Studios. I wanted to create this for the new generation who don’t really look at [items] as male or female,” she continued. “I was just so honored that they said ‘yes.’”

Honey Dijon looked to the nightlife of downtown New York City in the 1970s to early 1990s for inspiration — splashing queer vernacular and disco lyrics on T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets — as well as Larry Levan photographs.

The Pistol boots will retail for 575 euros while the New Myrtle jacket will go for 1,600 euros. Both will be available from July 2021 at all Dover Street Market locations and the brand’s usual retailers.