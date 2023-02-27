Hong Kong Socialite, Influencer Found Brutally Murdered

SHANGHAI — Abby Choi, a 28-year-old Hong Kong socialite and influencer, was found brutally killed and dismembered last week.

Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong, his brother Anthony and their father Kwong Kau have been charged with her murder. The Kwong brothers’ mother, Jenny Li, has been charged with perverting the course of justice. All members of the Kwong family were denied bail, according to the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court ruling on Monday.

Two days after Choi was reported missing on Wednesday, police found Choi’s body parts and a pot of “human soup” full of Choi’s remains at an apartment near Tai Po District’s Lung Mei Beach, which the elder Kwong began renting a few weeks earlier.

Police also discovered a meat grinder and electronic saws inside the apartment. Local officers said the suspects had carefully planned the murder and planned on destroying all evidence.

On Saturday, police arrested Alex Kwong at a ferry pier before he allegedly planned to escape. According to local media reports, Kwong carried several valuable timepieces, such as a Patek Philippe watch, that amounted to more than 4.5 million Hong Kong dollars, or $574,000 in value.

Kwong’s brother and parents were arrested on the same day.

According to local media outlets, the killing was triggered by a luxury property dispute.

Choi, whose parents are in the construction business in mainland China, grew up in Hong Kong and became a socialite and influencer with more than 116,000 followers on Instagram.

This Feburary, Choi was the cover face of L’Officiel Monaco, which called her “a true trendsetter. “I am a person who keeps absorbing inspiration and always tries new styles. Sometimes I also try to dress up more extravagant, by mixing and combining different looks,” Choi said in the L’Officiel interview. Choi revealed to the fashion publication that she had plans to attend the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Choi attended Chanel and Dior‘s couture shows and dinner parties during January’s Paris Couture Week. She also made grand entrances at Giambattista Valli, Zuhair Murad and Georges Hobeika‘s runway shows and events.

As a self-described haute couture collector, Choi told Vogue China that “Paris feels like home to me,” during her couture week trip.

Choi’s current husband Chuk Kwan Tam, the son of the founder of the restaurant chain Tamjai Yunna Mixian, a publicly traded company in Hong Kong, has said that he will look after her four children, two of whom she had with Kwong.