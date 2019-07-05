LONDON — U.K. brand Aurelia Probiotic Skincare has been acquired by Health & Happiness, the Hong Kong-based wellness group that owns French nutrition brand Biostime and Australian vitamins and supplements brand Swisse.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I am hugely confident and passionate about Aurelia Probiotic Skincare sitting within the Health & Happiness Group. There is a true and perfect synergy between the expertise and beliefs they have in probiotics and our vision in skin care,” said Claire Vero, founder of Aurelia.

Vero will continue to stay on the board of the skin-care brand and will lead Aurelia’s R&D and product development teams. The company will continue to distribute from the U.K.

“The partnership will enable our brand to grow on a global scale in markets such as U.S., France and China. It will also allow us to continue to deliver new innovations,” said Vero.

There has been a lot of M&A activity of late in the skin-care, hair-care and wellness industries as larger groups look to increase their scale and geographic reach.

In April, Britain’s The Hut Group confirmed plans to buy Christophe Robin, an upscale hair-care brand. In January, L’Occitane International SA bought British premium skin-care and wellness brand Elemis for $900 million, while Unilever has made 24 acquisitions since January 2015.