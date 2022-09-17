Honoring Queen Elizabeth II, From David Beckham to Prince William and Harry

LONDON — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has had a standstill effect on the U.K.

Mourners have been queuing from the early hours of the night in London to pay their respects to the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, where she lies in state.

Former England football captain, David Beckham was one of the high profile names in the waiting line on Friday, waiting from 2 a.m. and remaining in his position for 13 hours.

Beckham turned down the offer to skip the queue after it was suggested by a member of parliament. He stood in line dressed in all black with a flat cap on.

“I grew up in a household of royalists and I was brought up that way,” Beckham told British television network ITV News.

Former English football player David Beckham visits Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin brought to Westminster Hall. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty,” he added, explaining that it was a sad day for him, but it’s one to “remember the incredible legacy she left.”

On Saturday evening, the queen’s grandchildren held a vigil in the late monarch’s honor before the big funeral on Monday.

Prince William and Prince Harry both wore their military uniforms. At previous official events, Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform after being stripped of his titles. However, in the light of the queen’s death, his father, King Charles, has given him special permission to wear his uniform.

The royal family received strong criticism on social media after the queen’s procession, where Prince Andrew, who has been removed from official duties for being linked to Jeffrey Epstein, was allowed to wear his uniform and Harry wasn’t.