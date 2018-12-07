Hoorsenbuhs, the American fine jewelry house and lifestyle brand known for its bold rings, cuffs and open-link chains, has opened its first store, in Santa Monica, Calif., within a 5,000 square-foot, two-story space that also houses its atelier, headquarters and event space.

Located at 2217 Main Street across from its previous headquarters, the 1,500-square-foot retail store was designed by creative chief Robert Keith and partner and brand director Kether Parker.

“We’ve kept pretty private,” Keith said of the previous space, which was used for private appointments. “But we’re ready to invite people in to show how we’ve evolved over the last 13 years. Plus, I need a place for all the weird things I design,” he said of the furniture, fixtures and sculptures.

As guests step in, they see elements from the by-appointment-only studio and Soho gallery pop-up, including the life-size brass bank vault and artworks from friends and collaborators such as Damien Hirst and Wes Lang. New are signature elements such as black wood panels, logo-stamped brass bolts — there are 3,500 outside and 1,400 inside — and custom-built cases suspended from anchor chains, along with furniture that pays homage to the best-selling Phantom Ring.

Also on display is the newly launched luxury eyewear collection, comprising three unisex styles in four colorways that utilize luxe materials such as 24-karat gold and sterling silver hardware, Japanese zyl and a variety of color gradient lenses. Handcrafted in Japan and downtown Los Angeles, the classic shapes stay consistent with the brand’s cult favorite designs. The signature tri-link motif, symbolizing strength, quality and continuous opulence, is woven throughout the collection. The frames are available in both sun and optical with custom CR39 laser-etched lenses with 100 percent UV protection. Retail prices range from $745 to $795 and the collection will be available in the store and Hirshleifers in New York.

“It takes an enormous amount of energy and patience to bring something so intricate and sophisticated to life. The hardest thing in the world is to have a vision for something, and if it’s never been done, going through that process will teach you some epic life lessons on the path to actualization,” Keith said.

The space is topped with a 4,000-square-foot roof deck and terrace for events. “I want to do thought-provoking, cool educational experiences,” Parker said. To celebrate the opening, Hoorsenbuhs hosted 15-person sound baths in the geodesic dome on the roof, which he said set the tone for how the brand approaches discovery.

“When Rob designs something new, we’ll hold onto it for a year or two. It’s not some pompous move to make our brand more obscure, it’s more a deliberate commentary on where we are in society now. The minute something is done, everyone is so impatient to market the crap out of it, and we said, ‘Can we give humans a sense of discovery?’ If you go out of your way and come to our space, feel our vibe and take your time, you may discover something and have a real experience.”

Added Keith, “We’re not sure we’ll ever have a bunch of stores. We want to protect the feeling you get when you come here, so we tread carefully.”