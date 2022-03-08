Hope Dworaczyk Smith Talks Her ‘Your Body Is Magic’ Book

Hope Dworaczyk Smith is leveraging her experience as a mother of four for her first book.

Dworaczyk Smith, a former model and founder of skin care brand Mutha, is releasing her book, “Your Body Is Magic: Wellness Strategies for a Healthy Pregnancy and Birth” on Tuesday in celebration of International Women’s Day. The book, which was roughly seven years in the making, documents everything Dworaczyk Smith has learned from her four pregnancies and births.

“I became pregnant with my first child seven years ago and I became obsessed with pregnancy, but more birth and around the fear of giving birth,” she said. “I’ve always been scared of giving birth even as a child. I just thought it was the most horrific thing ever, so when I became pregnant after having both an OBGYN and a midwife, I ended up going with the whole home birth route. I learned a lot and did deep dives and I just ended up having this box of all this information that I didn’t want to lose and slowly I started turning it into a book.”

Dworaczyk Smith’s book is broken up into seven sections, with sections devoted to each trimester, labor and delivery and the postpartum period. The book offers wellness and mindfulness tips, as well as advice on nutrition, natural remedies and fitness.

“I believe most people are taught that doctors deliver babies and I truly believe that after my own experiences that it’s actually women who deliver babies and doctors are there for medical intervention,” she continued. “I really hate the term, like, ‘the doctor delivered my baby,’ because that takes away the power from the woman doing it. You build this baby and end up giving birth, but it’s you doing the work. It’s your body and I think some of that power is taken away.”

Dworaczyk Smith explained that while she initially looked at the book separately from Mutha, she sees them both as tying back to her pregnancy and birth experiences. The brand founder, who is also an aesthetician, first started Mutha during her first pregnancy in her own kitchen, blending raw ingredients to create a balm that would address her stretch marks.

Through word of mouth, Dworaczyk Smith’s balm started growing in popularity among her friends, including Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey, and ultimately turned into Mutha in 2019.

“I just started breaking down ingredients and finding out what was naturally high in vitamin A or the different vitamins that could prevent stretch marks,” she said. “We’ve seen such success with our brand that before we were a brand, it was just me in my kitchen with major excess raw ingredients and I would send all that extra [product] that I wasn’t using to friends and eventually the word got out. People were asking for it and it became a cult-favorite before it was a brand really.”

Since launching the brand, Mutha has grown to a lineup of 10 products, including deodorant, body contour serum, eye cream, face oil, moisturizer and other products. While the brand was founded in the pregnancy space, Dworaczyk Smith sees Mutha growing in all facets of clean skin care.

She also sees the book as the first edition of her “Your Body Is Magic” series. She has plans to write more books, such as one focusing on skin care. Dworaczyk Smith’s book is available for purchase $34.95 on Amazon or as a bundle with the Mutha Body Butter and Body Oil for $199 on the brand’s website.

When asked what she’d like readers to take away from the book, Dworaczyk Smith said “how powerful and magical your body really is and to leave with a sense of empowerment.”

