Hope & Henry, a children’s wear brand that got its start on Amazon, has taken over The Edit @Roosevelt Field, Simon Property Group’s platform for new designers, products and ideas. The collection of organic, affordably priced children’s clothing will be in residence at The Edit through October.

Known for its environmentally and socially conscious manufacturing using OCS-certified organic cotton and recycled fibers, Hope & Henry is a company with a mission. Acknowledging that the fashion industry is a leading cause of pollution, the brand aims to cause minimal harm to environment, and encourages consumers to pass them down so they can be worn again. Hope & Henry also shares its profits with the women who sew its clothing.

The company outfits boys and girls ages three months to 12 years, offering everything from casual T-shirts, shorts and leggings to more formal attire such as suits and dresses, with prices ranging from $9.95 to $39.95. Items for babies include leggings, rompers, dresses and two-piece sets, with prices ranging from $19.95 to $39.95.

The store has a cozy living-room aesthetic with furniture and home décor from Stone & Beam, an Amazon brand. Amazon’s Fire Kids Edition tablets with Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, are available for ages three to 12.

“We’re proud to bring Hope & Henry to life with our first physical store at Roosevelt Field,” said Matthew McCauley, founder of Hope & Henry, who was chairman and chief executive officer of Gymboree from 2006 to 2012 and came out of retirement to launch the company. “Simon believes in supporting new, innovative concepts and their commitment to sustainability in shopping aligns with our company values.”