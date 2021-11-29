Searches for Gucci Products Rise After ‘House of Gucci’ Release

The hype around “House of Gucci” is trickling over to shopping.

The Ridley Scott-directed film, which depicts a dramatization of the Gucci family, has caused a spike in searches related to the fashion house and its iconic items. According to data from ShopStyle, a digital shopping platform, searches for “Gucci” have increased 31 percent on the platform since the film’s release over Thanksgiving weekend.

The shopping platform has also seen large increases in searches for some of Gucci’s well-known pieces and styles, such as “Gucci Belt” (up 73 percent), “Gucci Handbags” (up 67 percent) and “Gucci Loafers” (up 50 percent).

ShopStyle also saw a spike in searches related to the costumes in “House of Gucci,” such as for “pinstripe suits,” which increased by 67 percent. The search relates to the many pinstripe suits worn by actors Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and others in the film as they took on their roles as members of the Gucci family. The actors’ suits were not Gucci, but custom designed by Ermenegildo Zegna.

Other searches related to the film’s costumes include “Polka Dot Dress” — up 25 percent — which references a brown and white polka dot dress worn by Lady Gaga in the film when playing Patrizia Reggiani.

ShopStyle’s data falls in line with a similar report released last week by Lovethesales.com, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, which found that there was a 257 percent increase in searches for Gucci bags compared to the prior week. Searches for Gucci clothes also increased by 73 percent, while searches for Gucci slides increased by 75 percent.

“House of Gucci” offers a dramatized take on the real-life events leading to the death of Maurizio Gucci, played by Driver, who was the last of the Gucci family to lead the business in the 1990s. Gucci was murdered by a hitman hired by his ex-wife, Reggiani, in 1995. Reggiani was convicted for the crime and served 16 years in prison.

