Lady Gaga is offering a first look at the highly anticipated “House of Gucci” film.

The Oscar-winning singer shared a photo on Tuesday from the set of the Ridley Scott film, which offers a dramatized version of the real-life events in the late 1980s and early 1990s that led to the murder of Maurizio Gucci — the grandson of Guccio Gucci, the founder of the Italian fashion house. In the film, Lady Gaga plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who is played by Adam Driver.

The photo shows Lady Gaga and Driver in character dressed in 1980s-themed ski apparel while standing against a snowy backdrop. The singer captioned the picture with “Signore e Signora Gucci.”

It was announced in November 2019 that Lady Gaga would take on the role of Reggiani in the Gucci film. Reggiani gained notoriety in the ’90s after she was tried and convicted for hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband. Gucci was shot outside the Milan Gucci offices in 1995. Gucci was the last of the Gucci family to run the fashion house and resigned as chairman and sold his 50 percent stake in the business two years prior to his death. Reggiani served 16 years in prison for the murder and was released in 2016.

The cast of “House of Gucci” also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons. The film is expected to premiere in theaters on Nov. 24.

Read more here:

Lady Gaga Wears Custom Schiaparelli at President Biden’s Inauguration

Lady Gaga Fronts New Valentino Fragrance

A Look Back at Lady Gaga’s MTV VMA Outfits

WATCH: Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala