×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Business

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

Everything to Know About the ‘House of Gucci’ Film

The film revealed its latest official movie poster today.

House of Gucci Film: Trailer, Release
Lady Gaga in "House of Gucci" Courtesy

The highly anticipated “House of Guccifilm has been steadily building interest since the project was announced in 2019 with the release of first look photos, the official trailer and movie posters.

From director Ridley Scott, the film stars Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons as the real-life Gucci family, focusing on the murder of Maurizio Gucci, played by Driver. This is the first film project to come from Lady Gaga after her highly acclaimed performance in the 2018 film “A Star Is Born,” for which she won an Academy Award for best original song.

The “House of Gucci” film is based on former WWD Milan bureau chief Sara Gay Forden’s book, “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.”

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the “House of Gucci” movie. Read on for more.

Related Galleries

When will “House of Gucci” be released?

“House of Gucci” will hit theaters on Nov. 24, right before the Thanksgiving holiday.

What is “House of Gucci” about?

“House of Gucci” is a dramatized version of the real-life events surrounding the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, who was the head of the Gucci fashion house in the ‘90s and the last of the Gucci family to run the company. Gucci’s death was orchestrated by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hit man to kill him outside of the Milan Gucci offices.

Reggiani was found guilty in 1998 and sentenced to 29 years in prison. She was freed in 2016 after serving 16 years of the sentence.

The film also offers a closer look at the Gucci family’s dynamic and how the family ran their business.

Which actors are in the film? 

The film’s star-studded cast includes Lady Gaga as Reggiani, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci (Maurizio Gucci’s uncle), Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci (Maruzio Gucci’s father) and Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci (Maurizio Gucci’s cousin).

Read more on the “House of Gucci” film’s real-life characters here.

Is there a first look at the “House of Gucci” film?

House of Gucci Movie: What Are the Characters?
Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci.” Courtesy of House of Gucci

In March, Lady Gaga shared a first look at the film with a photo of herself and Driver in character dressed in 1980s-themed ski apparel standing against a snowy background. The singer captioned the photo with, “Signore e Signora Gucci” on Instagram.

Is there a trailer for the “House of Gucci” movie?  

“House of Gucci” revealed its official trailer in July, showing snippets of Reggiani and Gucci’s marriage and fall-out, the Gucci family’s interactions and a teaser of Gucci’s murder.

Watch the official trailer here:

What will the fashion be like in the “House of Gucci” film?

Paparazzi shots of the “House of Gucci” filming gave fans an early taste of the fashion to expect in the film. Images of Lady Gaga on set showed her dressed like a 1980s high-fashion Italian heiress, wearing an array of fur coats, gold jewelry and many heritage and logo-bearing Gucci styles.

Where can I watch the “House of Gucci” movie?

The film will only be available in theaters starting Nov. 24.  

READ MORE HERE: 

Who Are the Real-life Characters in the ‘House of Gucci’ Movie? 

The House of Gucci: A Complete History 

Everything to Know About the ‘Spencer’ Movie

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

House of Gucci Movie: Release Date,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad