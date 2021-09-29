Everything to Know About the ‘House of Gucci’ Film

The highly anticipated “House of Gucci” film has been steadily building interest since the project was announced in 2019 with the release of first look photos, the official trailer and movie posters.

From director Ridley Scott, the film stars Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons as the real-life Gucci family, focusing on the murder of Maurizio Gucci, played by Driver. This is the first film project to come from Lady Gaga after her highly acclaimed performance in the 2018 film “A Star Is Born,” for which she won an Academy Award for best original song.

The “House of Gucci” film is based on former WWD Milan bureau chief Sara Gay Forden’s book, “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.”

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the “House of Gucci” movie. Read on for more.

When will “House of Gucci” be released?

“House of Gucci” will hit theaters on Nov. 24, right before the Thanksgiving holiday.

What is “House of Gucci” about?

“House of Gucci” is a dramatized version of the real-life events surrounding the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, who was the head of the Gucci fashion house in the ‘90s and the last of the Gucci family to run the company. Gucci’s death was orchestrated by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hit man to kill him outside of the Milan Gucci offices.

Reggiani was found guilty in 1998 and sentenced to 29 years in prison. She was freed in 2016 after serving 16 years of the sentence.

The film also offers a closer look at the Gucci family’s dynamic and how the family ran their business.

Which actors are in the film?

The film’s star-studded cast includes Lady Gaga as Reggiani, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci (Maurizio Gucci’s uncle), Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci (Maruzio Gucci’s father) and Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci (Maurizio Gucci’s cousin).

Is there a first look at the “House of Gucci” film?

Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci.” Courtesy of House of Gucci

In March, Lady Gaga shared a first look at the film with a photo of herself and Driver in character dressed in 1980s-themed ski apparel standing against a snowy background. The singer captioned the photo with, “Signore e Signora Gucci” on Instagram.

Is there a trailer for the “House of Gucci” movie?

“House of Gucci” revealed its official trailer in July, showing snippets of Reggiani and Gucci’s marriage and fall-out, the Gucci family’s interactions and a teaser of Gucci’s murder.

Watch the official trailer here:

What will the fashion be like in the “House of Gucci” film?

Paparazzi shots of the “House of Gucci” filming gave fans an early taste of the fashion to expect in the film. Images of Lady Gaga on set showed her dressed like a 1980s high-fashion Italian heiress, wearing an array of fur coats, gold jewelry and many heritage and logo-bearing Gucci styles.

Where can I watch the “House of Gucci” movie?

The film will only be available in theaters starting Nov. 24.

