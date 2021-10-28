‘House of Gucci’ Reveals New Trailer and Posters Ahead of Release

Ahead of its release a month from now, MGM Studios has revealed another look at its highly anticipated “House of Gucci” movie.

On Thursday, the production company’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts posted the film’s second trailer as well as posters. The photos show the main cast dressed in their respective characters, with Lady Gaga in an all-red outfit as Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver in a pinstripe blue suit as Maurizio Gucci, Jared Leto in a pink corduroy suit as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino in a black-and-white suit as Aldo Gucci and Jeremy Irons in a fawn-colored suit as Rodolfo Gucci.

The trailer featured scenes from when Reggiani is first introduced to the Gucci family as they vacation in the Italian Riviera. Then the clip features snippets of the former couple’s wedding, lavish trips and dinners and Reggiani’s hiring of a hitman.

The Gucci family had it all. She wanted more. Watch the new #HouseOfGucci trailer now, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, and directed by Ridley Scott. Only in theaters This Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/0LtqI0Dxt7 — House of Gucci (@HouseOfGucciMov) October 28, 2021

It also showed scenes with heated conversations between Reggiani and members of the Gucci family, including Aldo, who reminds her that “this is not a woman’s game” as Reggiani lights a cigarette in contempt. Throughout the video, the ’80s hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics plays in the background.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting more details about the murder drama, directed by Ridley Scott, depicting the events that led up to and the aftermath of Maurizio’s murder orchestrated by Reggiani, his ex-wife, in 1995. At the time, Maurizio was the head of the iconic Italian fashion house, which was founded by his grandfather Guccio Gucci.

A name to die for. #HouseOfGucci only in theaters this Thanksgiving. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/vfvE41iBJH — House of Gucci (@HouseOfGucciMov) October 28, 2021

A name to die for. #HouseOfGucci only in theaters this Thanksgiving. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/buqB9f8TPe — House of Gucci (@HouseOfGucciMov) October 28, 2021

A name to die for. #HouseOfGucci only in theaters this Thanksgiving. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/LYssZPR1f2 — House of Gucci (@HouseOfGucciMov) October 28, 2021

In late 2019, it was announced Lady Gaga would take on the role of Reggiani in the Gucci film. Reggiani became well-known in the ’90s after she was tried and convicted for hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, who was shot outside the Milan Gucci offices in 1995.

Maurizio was the last of the Gucci family to run the fashion house. He resigned as chairman and sold his 50 percent stake in the business two years prior to his death. Reggiani served 16 years in prison for the murder and was released in 2016.

Lady Gaga shared the first photo of her and Driver on set in March, with the two of them in character dressed in ‘80s-themed ski clothes while standing against a snowy mountain backdrop. The photo was captioned, “Signore e Signora Gucci.”

MGM Studios’ “House of Gucci” is set to premiere in theaters Nov. 24.

