DEEPER WATERS: Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow label continues to broaden its assortment, now looking to swim for its next move.

The business, in conjunction with retailer Revolve, has launched a 44-piece collection of swimwear and ready-to-wear under the House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve label. It’s the first drop of several planned for rollout across January, February, April and May.

“Swim is a strong category for Revolve definitely with the top three peak months, so it just made sense for the progression of the brand,” Richie said. “We, last resort, came out with great footwear styles so this is more about completing that story.”

The range is priced from $68 to $198 and, for the first drop, is being sold exclusively through Revolve.

The assortment is in keeping with the design aesthetic Richie’s built House of Harlow on, with neutral colors in addition to knot detailing, stripes and crochet.

“It’s still very House of Harlow, really beautiful cover-ups to go with the swimwear so that it can transition into ready-to-wear,” Richie said.

Teaming with Revolve has helped on the back end in terms of designing House of Harlow for the market, Richie said. She cited the multibrand e-commerce company’s access to consumer data as an example as she continues to design for the House of Harlow girl, who she described as someone “who walks to the beat of her own drum, who wears many different hats” and “who isn’t afraid of mixing different fabrics, different prints.”

The push into swim continues a momentum that included the rollout of fine jewelry this year, which Richie dubbed “an incredible success.” Next year will see sunglasses and new bag styles.

“It’s growing at a very steady pace and I’m happy with it,” she said of the business.