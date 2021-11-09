×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Celine’s New London Store Has Modernist Flair, and Nods to the Past

Fashion

Future of Italy’s Textile Supply Chain Sits in Collaboration

Beauty

Coty Posts Sales Gains — Even in the Consumer Division

‘House of Slay’ Comic Series Tackles Anti-Asian Hate

The digital series, which debuts on Friday, was created by Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Laura Kim, Ezra J. Williams and Tina Leung.

‘House of Slay’ Comic Series Tackles
Phillip Lim, Ezra J. Williams, Laura Kim, Prabal Gurung and Tina Leung Instagram/Laura Kim

Five prominent fashion industry figures are coming together for a new creative project that tackles racism and anti-Asian hate.

Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Laura Kim, Ezra J. Williams and Tina Leung — who refer to themselves as the #Slaysians — have teamed up to create the House of Slay, a new digital comic book series that reimagines the figures as superheroes on a journey to tackle anti-Asian sentiment and build a community.

“Alone, each of you can be broken. But together, you make a radiant fist” reads the comic series’ tagline. The series is described as an “inclusive space for underrepresented voices from all walks of life” and a “place where you are visible, heard and validated.”

The comic series is meant to offer an inclusive and diverse medium for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and others who rarely see themselves portrayed in media. “We are creating this comic filled with heroic characters that we would have wanted to see growing up,” the description reads. “By establishing AAPI members as heroes, the next generation can see themselves in a new, bright light.”

“House of Slay” has been roughly a year in the works. The group, many who have been longtime friends, came together amid the pandemic’s rise in anti-Asian hate crimes to fight back against the sentiment and build a safe and inviting community.

Related Galleries

“When COVID-19 happened and our communities started being attacked, we already had a safety net within our family here,” Lim said in a Vogue interview. “But we thought that if we didn’t do something about [the attacks], if we didn’t say, ‘we’re not a trend, we’re not your stereotype, we’re not your model minority myth,’ then we could’ve disappeared at any point — even in fashion. We can be very frank. We’re constantly treated as a trend. One time we’re in, next time, it’s another community. It really shouldn’t be that way; we should all make up the community of fashion. So we thought we should build a house that invites all in — all communities.”

The first issue of “House of Slay” will be available for free on Friday on the comic series’ website.

READ MORE HERE: 

Designers Share the Realities of Fashion and the AAPI Experience 

AAPI Leaders in Beauty Strive to Create Inclusivity 

12 Influential AAPI Designers Who Have Helped Reshape Fashion 

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'House of Slay' Comic Series: Release

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad