Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action Benefit Slated for Nov. 10 to 13

Patricia Field has donated Carrie Bradshaw's pink outfit with a tulle skirt from "Sex and the City" for the fundraiser.

Patricia Field
Patricia Field is donating some "Sex and the City" outfits worn by Carrie Bradshaw in the TV series. Photo courtesy Patricia Field

Carrie Bradshaw’s pink tulle skirt, which she wears in the opening sequence, is one of the most defining fashion moments in “Sex and the City.” Just in time for the reboot, titled “And Just Like That…,” fans will have the chance to buy the celebrated look donated by stylist Patricia Field from Nov. 10 to 13 for Housing Works’ 18th annual Fashion for Action fundraiser. The outfit is one of three looks donated by Field, who is also gifting custom-made studded shorts for the cause.

The sale raises money for Housing Works’ lifesaving services and advocacy for those impacted by HIV/AIDS and homelessness. In addition to new designer merchandise marked up to 80 percent off, donations also made by such people as Iris Apfel, Mickey Boardman, Carmen Dell’Orefice, Kathy Hilton, Joan Jett, Betsey Johnson, Padma Lakshmi, Misa Hylton, Chloë Sevigny and Kimora Lee Simmons.

Related Galleries

The four-day sale takes place on the Housing Works website and the in-store event from Nov. 10 to 13 at the flagship location at 143 West 17th Street in Chelsea. All sale proceeds benefit Housing Works and the event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The sale will feature men’s wear, women’s wear, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry and cosmetics from brands such as Badgley Mischka, Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez, Nautica, Nike, Stella McCartney, Suitsupply, Todd Snyder and Vince. A special collection of select items will be available online.

This year’s event will be hosted by radio personality and author Bevy Smith with photographer, and “America’s Next Top Model” alum Nigel Barker, InStyle editor in chief Laura Brown, actor and activist Patricia Clarkson, and Emmy, Tony and Grammy award winner Billy Porter serving as co-chairs.

The event is sponsored by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and community sponsors Amida Care, BCM One and Comserv.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

Tavi Gevinson Sells Some of Her Vintage Finds for Housing Works

Patricia Field Talks 'Emily in Paris,' 'Sex and the City' and 'Run the World'

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

Housing Works Annual Fashion for Action

