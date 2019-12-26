How Celebrities Are Celebrating the 2019 Holidays

Celebrities were in the holiday spirit this year, taking to Instagram to document their festivities.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, always one for a lavish get-together, hosted their annual Christmas Eve party this year at Kourtney Kardashian’s home, which was transformed into a Winter Wonderland. The party included a special performance by Sia and by Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir.

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian used the annual party for a mother-daughter twinning moment, with Kardashian and daughter True Thompson matching in gold metallic dresses and Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster matching in custom emerald green Ralph & Russo dresses.

🎄Merry Christmas 2019 🎄

The British royal family also took to Instagram to share their holiday wishes, with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust sharing a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie.

Scroll on to see how more celebrities celebrated the 2019 holidays.

Christmas Eve 2019

best day ever 💗 @trolls

hello has anyone seen Santa

Crawling away from Christmas…

