How Celebrities Are Celebrating the 2019 Holidays

Celebrities were in the holiday spirit this year, taking to Instagram to document their festivities.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, always one for a lavish get-together, hosted their annual Christmas Eve party this year at Kourtney Kardashian’s home, which was transformed into a Winter Wonderland. The party included a special performance by Sia and by Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir.

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian used the annual party for a mother-daughter twinning moment, with Kardashian and daughter True Thompson matching in gold metallic dresses and Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster matching in custom emerald green Ralph & Russo dresses.

The British royal family also took to Instagram to share their holiday wishes, with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust sharing a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Scroll on to see how more celebrities celebrated the 2019 holidays.

