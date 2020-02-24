As the coronavirus continues to spread, so too has its impact on the industry.

The world has been on edge since news of the virus’ outbreak began in late January in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province of China. The virus has quickly spread globally, with cases popping up in the U.S., the U.K., Italy, Japan, Egypt and Iran, as well as in about 30 other nations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coronavirus is increasingly having a negative impact on the fashion industry specifically, especially the fall 2020 fashion month season. Reports of the coronavirus hitting Italy coincided with the end of Milan Fashion Week, leading to the cancellation of a number of runway shows and events.

Here, WWD breaks down the ways that the epidemic — which has amassed a total of 77,150 cases and 2,592 deaths worldwide as of Feb. 24, according to The Washington Post — has impacted the fashion industry.

Fashion Shows:

The coronavirus has led to the postponement or cancellation of a number of fashion shows for the fall 2020 and resort seasons, including the following:

Armani:

Giorgio Armani revealed on Feb. 22 that he would no longer be hosting a public runway show in Milan for his fall 2020 collection, rather the show was filmed in an empty theater and posted on the brand’s web site and social media platforms.

“The decision was made to avoid exposing guests to any dangers to their health,” said a company spokesperson.

The company has also closed its offices and plants in Northern Italy for the next week.

Burberry:

Burberry has postponed its fall 2020 Shanghai show, which was initially slated for April 23. The show was meant to debut exclusive pieces made for the region. A new date has not yet been revealed.

Chanel:

Chanel revealed on Feb. 17 that it has postponed the restaging of its Métiers d’Art show in Beijing, which was planned for this May. The collection was initially presented in Paris on Dec. 4.

“Considering the current situation and following the guidance of Chinese authorities, Chanel has decided to postpone its project of a replica of the Paris — 31 Rue Cambon 2019/20 Métiers d’Art collection in May in Beijing to a later date and more appropriate moment,” the design house said in a statement.

A new date for the show has not yet been revealed.

Prada:

Prada also plans to postpone its upcoming resort 2021 show, which was initially planned for May 21 in Japan.

“The decision was made as a precautionary measure as well as an act of responsibility and respect for all the people working on and planning to attend our resort 2021 show,” the company said.

The design house will reveal a new location and date at a later time.

Shanghai and Beijing Fashion Weeks:

Both Shanghai and Beijing Fashion Weeks have also been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Shanghai Fashion Week was slated to begin on March 26 while Beijing’s China Fashion Week was slated to run from March 25 to March 31.

New dates for the fashion weeks have yet to be released.

Paris Fashion Week:

Chinese fashion brands Masha Ma, Shiatzy Chen, Uma Wang, Jarel Zhang, Calvin Luo and Maison Mai have all canceled their upcoming Paris Fashion Week events due to the virus.

The news was revealed by French fashion’s governing body, La Fédération de la Haute Couture, which stated it will “make available all its communications platforms to allow these brands to share the work they had planned to present both in France and overseas.”

Milan Fashion Week:

Chinese fashion brands Angel Chen and Ricostru also canceled their fashion shows in Milan last week in the wake of the outbreak.

Ricostru designer, Rico Manchit Au, stated she canceled her show because half of her staff wouldn’t be able to get back to work due to China’s travel restrictions and city lockdowns.

The outbreak has also affected fashion week attendees, including editors from the Chinese editions of Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, T Magazine, WSJ Magazine, Wallpaper* and Nylon, who partly or fully halted their fashion week plans.

Trade Shows:

The outbreak has also affected a number of international trade shows, including the following:

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna:

Cosmoprof revealed on Feb. 24 that it will be postponing its upcoming trade show meant to showcase perfumery, cosmetics and packaging. The trade show was originally slated to run from March 13 to March 16 and will now be held from June 11 to June 15 in Bologna, Italy.

Kingpins:

Denim trade show Kingpins has canceled its upcoming Hong Kong show scheduled for May 13 to May 14.

Luxe Pack Shanghai:

High-end packaging trade show, Luxe Pack Shanghai, also revealed it is postponing its upcoming trade show at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. The dates are changing from April 8 and 9 to July 7 and 8.

Magic:

At the recent Magic trade show in Las Vegas in February, roughly 40 percent of exhibitors from the sourcing section were unable to make the show due to travel bans in Asia.

Mido:

Eyewear trade show Mido revealed on Feb. 22 that it is postponing its upcoming trade show at Milan’s Rho Fiera fairgrounds. The trade show was initially slated to run from Feb. 29 to March 2 and will now be held between the end of May and early June.

A Dip in Sales:

Many fashion and beauty companies are facing financial repercussions due to the virus’ effect on production and consumption, with the following companies projecting decreases in sales:

Capri Holdings:

The company, which owns Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, has closed 150 stores in China and projects its revenues in the next quarter will drop by $100 million.

Tapestry Inc.:

The conglomerate — which owns Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman — said it may lose $200 million to $250 million in sales in the second half of the year and earnings will take a hit of $97 million to $124 million.

Under Armour Inc.:

The sportswear company warned that its first-quarter revenues could take a hit of $50 million to $60 million.

Stock Prices Drop:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened in the U.S. on Feb. 24 with a sharp decline, decreasing 2.8 percent — or 813.11 points — to 28,179.30. European markets also experienced a decline, with the FTSE MIB in Milan dropping 5.9 percent to 23,303.18, the CAC 40 in Paris dropping 4.1 percent to 5,783.29 and the FTSE 100 in London dropping 3.5 percent to 7,144.31.

Here, a number of the fashion and beauty brands that have experienced sharp declines in stock prices:

Burberry Group:

The company dropped 4.1 percent to 17.94 pounds.

Capri Holdings:

The Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo parent company dropped 5.1 percent to $26.25.

Farfetch:

The online luxury retailer dropped 10.2 percent to $11.03.

Fossil Group Inc.:

The accessories conglomerate dropped 7.2 percent to $5.57.

Kering:

The luxury group dropped 4.5 percent to 536.40 euros.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.:

The apparel company dropped 5.6 percent to $241.63.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton:

The luxury conglomerate dropped 4.1 percent to 387.95 euros.

Moncler:

The luxury brand dropped 5.8 percent to 34.99 euros.

PVH Corp:

The clothing conglomerate dropped 5.0 percent to $80.48.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

The American fashion company dropped 6.9 percent to $109.36.

Revolve Group:

The fast-fashion company dropped 5.9 percent to $19.75.

Safilo Group:

The eyewear company dropped 8.2 percent to 1 euro.

Salvatore Ferragamo Italia:

The luxury goods company dropped 9.2 percent to 14.49 euros.

Tapestry Inc.:

The luxury fashion company dropped 7.8 percent to $25.82.

Tod’s:

The Italian fashion company dropped 11.1 percent to 31.24 euros.

Health Concerns:

Unilever:

As the coronavirus spread to Italy, it was revealed that a 38-year-old man employed by Unilever has been diagnosed with the virus. The man works at a Unilever facility located in the municipality of Casalpusterlengo and works in the research and development department.

It’s been reported that roughly 60 of the man’s coworkers have been isolated by the company’s facility as a precaution and are waiting to get tested before being released.

