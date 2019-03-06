As Women’s History Month gets under way, many fashion and beauty brands are gearing up to celebrate International Women’s Day 2019 in a big way come March 8.

Companies backed by female founders or chief executive officers are coming to the forefront of their brands to advocate for female empowerment and the support of young women, like Diane von Furstenberg, who is hosting a day of panels aimed at celebrating women in charge, while Donna Karan is hosting an all-female art exhibit highlighting identity and femininity.

Other brands are giving back to global organizations. For example, clean beauty retailer Credo is donating sales to Lipstick Angels, an organization that supports cancer patients, and many of Gap Inc.’s brands are donating proceeds to Care, a global humanitarian organization.

Read on to see how fashion and beauty brands are celebrating International Women’s Day this week.

Diane von Furstenberg

On Thursday, Diane von Furstenberg is hosting a day of panels at the brand’s DVF Studio in the Meatpacking District meant to celebrate the power of women’s voices. The “In Charge” panels will feature famous figures, including former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, actress Sophia Bush and painter Amy Sherald, among others, who will discuss what it means to be in charge. The panels will be followed by the opening of the studio’s latest inspiration room with works of art inspired by women, curated by artist Ashley Longshore. DVF is also launching a limited-edition collection of clothing and accessories and will be donating 20 percent of all proceeds from March 7 to 10 to VV Grow, a global accelerator program for female entrepreneurs.

Credo

Credo is launching a campaign surrounding the fact that 90 percent of its 115 brands have female founders or ceo’s. The campaign consists of videos and in-store posters featuring these women and background on their brands. Credo will also be donating 20 percent of proceeds on Friday to Lipstick Angels, which offers in-hospital beauty services to women undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Gap Inc.

Many of Gap Inc.’s brands — including Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Old Navy — will be donating $135,000 in proceeds collectively to Care, a global humanitarian organization that supports girls and young women. Gap has teamed up with women’s rights activists Noorjahan Akbar, Paola Mathe, Tammy Tibbetts and Christen Brandt, to design a collection of “Forever Favorites” T-shirts featuring inspiring messages. Banana Republic is also introducing its Equality Collection capsule, including T-shirts, tote bags and makeup bags.

Donna Karan

The designer is collaborating with ArtLeadHer, a women-in-the-arts nonprofit organization, to host an all-female art exhibit on Friday at the former art studio of Karan’s late husband, Stephan Weiss. Curated by ArtLeadHer founder, Mashonda Tifrere, the exhibit will showcase 15 emerging artists and their work that explores identity and femininity.

Elizabeth Arden

Continuing its work with U.N. Women, Elizabeth Arden is introducing the second installment of its “March On” campaign, this time spotlighting the brand’s lipstick in shade “Pink Punch.” With a campaign fronted by the brand’s “storyteller-in-chief,” Reese Witherspoon, 100 percent of proceeds from the lipstick will be donated to U.N. Women.

Tory Burch

As part of its Embrace Ambition Series celebrating Women’s History Month, Tory Burch will be hosting a panel discussion Friday at the Brooklyn Museum, with speakers including the designer, Tory Burch Foundation president Laurie Fabiano, equal pay activist Lilly Ledbetter, artist Le’Andra Leseur and artist Marilyn Minter to discuss embracing ambition and empowerment.

& Other Stories

The brand is partnering with the L.A. Municipal Dance Squad to release a documentary series following the squad as they host a judgement-free dance party for women at the Los Angeles club, Bahia.

Madewell

Madewell is teaming up with Girls Inc., an organization that supports girls, for a collection of clothing and accessories featuring a colorful “Woman” graphic. Fifty percent of profits will go directly to the charity.

Zadig & Voltaire

At its flagship Broome Street location, Zadig & Voltaire is hosting a party with Planned Parenthood on Friday. The brand will be selling a limited-edition “Girls Can Do Anything” tote bag, where 100 percent of proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood. Customers will also have the choice to have a portion of their purchases be donated to the organization from March 8 to 10.

ERTH Jewelry

The jewelry brand is launching its #12Women Portrait series on Friday, which shows successful women sharing their stories, including Honest Beauty founder Jessica Alba, designer Anine Bing and Outdoor Voices ceo Ty Haney, among others. The brand will also donate a portion of its sales to UNICEF.

Theory

The contemporary fashion label is continuing its Be Heard initiative, which celebrates female entrepreneurship. Theory will be launching a video series that presents advice from successful female leaders, like Lola founder Alex Friedman, Gilt and Glamsquad founder Alexandra Wilkis Wilson and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, among others.

Artis

The makeup brush brand is celebrating International Women’s Day by donating 100 percent of sales on Friday of its BrushCraft Collection and Cleaning System to Step Up, an organization that supports girls in under-resourced communities. To encourage support, the brand is offering 50 percent off of the set only on Friday.

Forever 21

Forever 21 is teaming up with Girls Inc. on a capsule collection featuring pink clothing and accessories featuring phrases like “Made by Her,” “Generation Femme” and “Girlfluence.” The brand will be donating $50,000 of proceeds from the collection back to Girls Inc.

Wander Beauty

Founded by two female entrepreneurs, Wander Beauty is giving back on International Women’s Day by donating 15 percent of sales on Friday to Dress for Success.

