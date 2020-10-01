How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Giving Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020

Oct. 1 marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many brands are shifting their philanthropic efforts to give back to the cause.

Fashion and beauty brands are launching limited-edition collections and empowering campaigns to bring awareness to the disease, which is the most common cancer among American women, according to the American Cancer Society.

Many brands are continuing their tradition of giving back to the cause, including The Estée Lauder Cos., which is in its 28th year of raising funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and Ralph Lauren, which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Pink Pony campaign.

Other smaller brands are also making contributions this month, donating a portion of sales to organizations like BCRF, Bright Pink, The Keep a Breast Foundation and the Pink Fund.

Here, WWD looks at some of the fashion and beauty brands giving back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020. Read on for more.

Amika

Hair-care brand Amika launched its limited-edition Perk Up Dry Shampoo in September to benefit its long-standing charity partner, HairToStay, an organization that helps cancer patients afford scalp cooling treatment.

The brand is donating $2 from each purchase of the $25 dry shampoo back to the organization.

Adina Jewels

The jewelry label is creating a capsule collection of butterfly-themed pieces to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The collection includes earrings, necklaces and rings made with sterling silver, gold vermeil and sapphire pink and rose cubic zirconia stones. Prices range from $48 to $198. Ten percent of sales will go back to the foundation.

The Estée Lauder Cos.

In its 28th year, The Estée Lauder Cos. is raising awareness for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with its latest campaign, “It’s more than a ribbon. It unites us,” to promote unity in the fight to eradicate the disease.

The company is again returning its Pink Ribbon products with the help of 20 of its brands, including Aerin, Aveda, Becca, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, Clinique, Darphin, DKNY, Donna Karan, Dr. Jart+, Estée Lauder, Glamglow, Jo Malone London, La Mer, Lab Series, Origins, Prescriptives, Rodin Olio Lusso, Smashbox and Tom Ford Beauty.

Products include the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, La Mer Créme de la Mer, Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne and Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Color Duo, among others. Proceeds from the sales will go back to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The products range in price from $9 to $190.

Colorproof

The hair-care brand is giving back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by teaming with Bright Pink, an organization that provides information and resources to breast cancer patients.

The brand is donating 30 percent of e-commerce sales of select merchandise — including its CrazySmooth Anti-Frizz Treatment Masque, CrazySmooth Extreme Shine Treatment Oil, Tie the Knot CrazySmooth Kit and Scalp Cleansing Brush — back to the organization throughout October.

Elemis

Elemis is releasing a limited-edition version of its Pro-Collagen Marine Cream to support The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit organization that raises money for breast cancer research and care.

The product, which is housed in a pink ombré jar, will retail for $199. The brand is committing a minimum of $25,000 of sales back to The Pink Agenda.

GHD

Hair-care brand GHD has tapped 11 women who were diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 35 to advocate for early detection and testing of the disease. The brand’s campaign shares these women’s stories, including its U.S. muse, Charlotte Martin, who was diagnosed with HER2 breast cancer at age 31.

The brand has teamed with the Keep a Breast Foundation for the campaign, and has launched its latest Take Control Now collection of hair tools. GHD will be donating $10 from every purchase back to the foundation. Prices range from $209 to $259.

Jane Iredale

Beauty brand Jane Iredale is giving back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the release of its limited-edition Smell the Roses Hydration Spray. One hundred percent of profits from the $33 product will benefit Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a national education and support organization for breast cancer patients.

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is continuing her philanthropic efforts with a Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiative. The designer is donating 20 percent of sales from six items — including the Elaina Friendship Bracelet, Elisa Satellite Pendant Necklace and Everlyne Friendship Bracelet — to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation throughout October.

The designer is also marking Oct. 13 as Holley Day, a day of remembrance for her friend Holley Rothell Kitchen, who lost her battle to breast cancer. Twenty percent of sales made that day will benefit Inheritance of Hope, a non-profit organization that assists young families who have lost a parent.

Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer has launched its “Paws for a Cause” collection to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The collection utilizes a handprinted pattern that features images of pink ribbons, flowers and colorful cats that are meant to pay tribute to breast cancer patients.

The collection includes items like leggings, skorts, T-shirts, pajamas and robes, among others, ranging in price from $38 to $138. The brand is donating $30,000 to the foundation.

Naked Cashmere

Naked Cashmere is giving back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its Love collection, which includes cashmere sweaters, slippers, scarves, socks and other accessories. The brand is donating between $25 to $50 per purchase to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The collection ranges in price from $85 to $250.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Pink Pony campaign, which supports programs for early screening, diagnosis, treatment and education.

This year, the brand’s Pink Pony collection includes a “Love Language” T-shirt available in over 20 languages, a “Live/Love” graphic T-shirt and several other classic Ralph Lauren styles in pink, navy, white and gray. Prices for the collection range from $5 to $348 for men’s, women’s and children’s sizes.

The designer is donating 25 percent of proceeds from the collection and 100 percent of proceeds from the “Live/Love T-shirt to an international network of cancer organizations.

Roger Vivier

Roger Vivier is partnering with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to give back 10 percent of profits from its Pink Flower Strass Pumps through October. The shoes are priced at $1,750.

Roxanne Assoulin

The accessories brand is releasing a limited-edition bracelet set for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The bracelets range in price from $80 to $240 and 100 percent of proceeds will benefit the Pink Agenda.

Sigma Beauty

Sigma Beauty has created a limited-edition holographic pink version of its best-selling foundation brush for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Twenty percent of the $25 brush will benefit The Pink Fund, an organization that provides financial and emotional support to breast cancer patients.

Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries, the CBD-based personal-care and ingestible brand, is giving back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the release of its new product, Bra Bearies. The strawberry-flavored CBD gummies retail for $39, with $2 going to The Pink Agenda.

Vera Bradley

The accessories label is releasing two limited-edition paisley-print cotton face masks for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All proceeds from the $25 masks purchased through the end of the year will go to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, which has raised over $34.6 million since 1993.

Vitamin A

The swimwear brand is donating $10 from each sale of its Sunkissed EcoSoft Lounge Set to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation until Oct. 31. The loungewear set includes a top, hoodie and sweatpants and ranges in price from $95 to $110.

Vivrelle

The luxury rental service is donating 10 percent of its October membership fees plus $100 from each purchase or rental of a pink accessory to Fashion Fights Cancer.

