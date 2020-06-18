Fashion and beauty brands are taking the next step in standing in solidarity with the Black community.

Several major companies have announced they are recognizing Juneteenth with donations and pledges to the Black community, as well as marking the day as a paid company holiday.

The Juneteenth holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, the day the last slaves in Texas were granted freedom, two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Amid the ongoing protests surrounding the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other unarmed Black people, many Americans have called on the government to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is signing an executive order to make the day a holiday for state employees and is proposing legislation to make it a state holiday starting next year.

Here, WWD looks at some of the fashion and beauty brands honoring Juneteenth with various giveback initiatives. Read on for more.

Target

Target is launching several initiatives to honor Juneteenth. The retailer is recognizing the day as an official annual company holiday and is allowing its employees to celebrate the day as they wish. Stores and distribution centers will remain open, however hourly team members who choose to work will be paid time-and-a-half and all eligible employees can take the day off with full pay.

The retailer is also forming an internal action committee to pledge $10 million to advance social justice and support rebuilding and recovery efforts in local communities.

The decision comes after Target announced it is raising its minimum wage for hourly employees to $15 an hour, up from $13 an hour, starting July 5. The company also awarded its frontline store workers with a onetime bonus of $200 to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nike

Nike is furthering its commitment to diversity by recognizing Juneteenth as a paid company holiday. The company has also pledged $40 million to support the Black community. Former NBA star Michael Jordan and his Jordan brand are also pledging an additional $100 million.

The company is looking to improve diversity and inclusivity internally by creating a D&I Acceleration Taskforce to focus on representation, professional development, inclusion and belonging and education.

Kush Queen

CBD-based beauty line, Kush Queen, is expanding its Pride Month initiatives to also honor Juneteenth. The brand will be recognizing the day as a paid company holiday and donating 19 percent of all sales to BYP100, a member-based organization for Black youth activists that work on social justice campaigns.

Additionally, the brand has released a Black Magic CBD Bath Bomb and will be donating $5 from each sale back to BYP100.

Glossier

The Millennial-favorite beauty brand has launched a grant initiative for Black-owned beauty businesses to address racial inequality in the industry. The brand is pledging $500,000 to the grant initiative, where Black beauty entrepreneurs can apply for grants of $10,000, $30,000 or $50,000 depending on the size of their businesses.

Entrepreneurs chosen for the grant program will also have the opportunity to work with a Glossier team member for mentorship and support. Glossier estimates it will choose roughly 15 businesses for the program. Applications are open now until July 3.

Glossier is also pledging another $500,000 to organizations fighting racial injustice and will be recognizing Juneteenth as a paid company holiday.

Thinx

The innerwear brand is closing its virtual offices to honor Juneteenth. The company’s employees were provided with an out-of-office e-mail reply that encourages vendors, partners and agencies to sign a petition to make Juneteenth a nationally recognized holiday.

“The Thinx team stands with our Black employees and our Black community, and we believe unequivocally that Black Lives Matter,” said Thinx, Inc. chief product officer and interim chief executive officer, Shama Amalean, in a statement.

The company is also providing its employees with various resources to participate in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Deciem

The beauty brand has launched its Deciem Community Fund, where it is donating $120,000 across 12 organizations benefiting the Black community. Each month, the Deciem store team will identify a grassroots organization to donate to that aids the Black community in local neighborhoods.

Donni

The apparel brand will be donating 100 percent of proceeds on Juneteenth to The Bail Project, an organization that combats racial and economic disparities in the judicial system. This marks the brand’s biggest giveback initiative to date.

Pattern Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty is launching hair styling products, including a curl gel, styling cream and edge control, to celebrate Juneteenth. The actress launched the hair-care brand last September to cater to the underserved curly, coily and tight-textured communities.

Sophia Webster

U.K.-based shoe label, Sophia Webster, has announced that the company is recognizing Juneteenth as an annual marker to check ongoing progress in addressing the inequality facing the Black community.

The brand is also pledging 19 percent of its average daily net sales from its web site to organizations and charities benefiting the Black community.

