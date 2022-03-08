How Fashion Brands Are Celebrating International Women’s Day 2022

As March marks Women’s History Month, fashion brands are planning charitable initiatives and celebrations to honor International Women’s Day on March 8.

Saks Off 5th, for one, is partnering with Women’s Health to host a summit for female frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hair company Insert Name Here will choose two winners that will be mentored by its cofounders Sharon Pak and Jordynn Wynn for three months.

Meanwhile, brands such as Missoma, Casetify and Nette have released special, limited-edition collections dedicated to International Women’s Day, with proceeds donated to special nonprofit organizations for girls and women.

Here, WWD looks at some of the fashion brands celebrating International Women’s Day. Scroll on for more.

Fabletics

Every consumer who is part of the brand’s VIP membership who makes a purchase between March 6 to 8 will receive a T with the saying “She Can Do Anything” as a gift.

In celebration of IWD, Fabletics will also be donating $25,000 to Girl Up, an organization dedicated to advancing girls’ skills, rights and opportunities to become leaders.

Missoma

The London-based jewelry brand is launching a partnership with Girls Out Loud, an award-winning social enterprise dedicated to raising the aspirations of teenage girls in the U.K.

Following this year’s IWD theme #BreaktheBias, Missoma will also be donating 50 percent of sales from their limited-edition necklace toward Girls Out Loud. The Shine On necklace is now available to purchase on the brand’s official e-commerce site.

“As a female-led brand with a female founder and CEO, and just over 85 percent of our leadership roles held by women, we are invested in the female leaders of tomorrow,” Marisa Hordern, CEO and creative director at Missoma, said. “We really believe an important part of increasing female leadership is mentorship, confidence, and giving girls and women the opportunity to have a voice which is why we’ve partnered with Girls Out Loud.”

Kendra Scott

The jewelry brand already gives back and empowers women all year long through its “Shop For Good” program. In honor of IWD, Scott is highlighting her favorite giveback styles to “shop for good” and support women.

This month and all year long, 20 percent of proceeds from the chosen products will benefit The Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at The University of Texas at Austin’s programming to empower the next generation of female entrepreneurs and increase the number of women-owned and led businesses through an environment of community, inclusivity, diversity and empowerment.

Frasier Sterling

In honor of IWD this year, the jewelry label will be donating 10 percent of its sales to Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps equip girls with the skills to navigate through economic, social and gender barriers and to grow up as independent individuals.

La Ligne

In honor of IWD, the brand’s cofounders Molly Howard, Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling have called upon La Ligne’s La Bande members to donate a personal item from their closet to be sold on Re-Ligne, the brand’s peer-to-peer resale marketplace.

From March 8 to March 13, customers will have the chance to bid on pre-loved items in the live auction from La Bande members and the three cofounders. Members of the La Bande include names such as Carey Mulligan, Erin Foster, Hilary Rhoda, Karla Welch, Lily Aldridge, Maggie Rogers, Nicole Richie, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Wilde, Sara Foster, Yaya DaCosta, among many others.

All the proceeds from the auction will be donated to The Lower Eastside Girls Club, an organization that provides free programming in art, science, leadership, entrepreneurship and wellness for girls and gender-diverse youth in New York City.

Nette x BarbieStyle

Nette has teamed with BarbieStyle to launch a limited-edition candle that evokes the scent of Barbie’s Dreamhouse — light, fun and housed in the ultimate pink ceramic vessel. The candle launched on March 2 and has since been sold out. The brand is currently working on a restock in the next few weeks.

“Our collaboration candle with @BarbieStyle is what we imagined Barbie’s Dreamhouse would smell like — notes of pink peppercorn, leatherwood, roasted chestnuts and vanilla make for an absolute confection of a scent that is deep and complex without ever losing its sense of lightness and fun — just like Barbie, herself,” Carol Han, founder of Nette, said.

A portion of the proceeds from the candle will go to The Dream Gap Project, an ongoing global initiative created by Barbie that gives girls the resources and support they need to continue believing in themselves.

Saks Off 5th

This month, the department store is teaming with Women’s Health to host the Recharge Summit, a two-part event recognizing and celebrating female frontline healthcare workers who have worked throughout the ongoing pandemic.

The summit kicked off on March 4, with an intimate private shopping event and panel discussion featuring Amanda Kloots at Saks Off 5th. On Day Two of the event, attendees were also gifted outfits from the company.

The summit will continue on March 11 with a morning of wellness and pampering at The Well.

Insert Name Here

The hair brand is launching an initiative designed to support rising entrepreneurs by hosting a female-founded mentorship program that begins March 8.

Two winners will be chosen to be mentored by Insert Name Here cofounders Sharon Pak and Jordynn Wynn as well as the label’s team for three months. The winners will work side-by-side with Pak and Wynn to increase their entrepreneurial knowledge, build skills for future goals and milestones of their own, and provide them with career development tools and resources.

To be considered for the program, businesses must be POC-owned and founded and have generated a minimum of $5,000 in revenue. It must also be U.S.-based and have between one to five full-time employees.

Casetify

The tech accessories company will release a special collection in honor of IWD, joining the brand’s running initiative, Casetify Cares, which pairs product launches with charitable causes.

For its fourth annual Her Impact Matters collection, Casetify spotlights a collective of all-female artists, introducing new designs and fan-favorite artwork to its signature accessories.

Throughout the month, Casetify will donate 10 percent of every sale from the collection to the nonprofit organization Equality Now, which supports their mission to achieve legal and systemic change that addresses violence and discrimination against women and girls worldwide.

Proof

The underwear line, which specializes in leak-proof underwear for periods, annually donates a percentage of its sales to their nonprofit partner Period Menstrual Movement, which is dedicated to eliminating period poverty through education, advocacy and menstrual product donation.

Keds

The shoe company will donate $25 for every pair of their signature Champion Sneakers sold on the official Keds e-commerce site to Dress for Success, a global nonprofit that provides professional clothing for low-income women to aid in their job search and interview processes.

Sweaty Betty

This year, the activewear company’s initiative for IWD is buy a bra, donate a bra. For every bra purchased from March 3 to March 9, The Sweaty Betty Foundation will donate a stamina bra to a young girl in need.

