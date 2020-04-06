Small businesses across the country have taken a big hit amid the coronavirus pandemic, as stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines have meant many have shut their doors, laid off employees or even ceased operations.

Several large companies and cities across the country are offering respite to these small businesses by launching grant programs to keep them afloat. This includes the Paycheck Protection Program, the $350 million grant program created under the $2 trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package signed into law last month by President Trump.

Here, WWD breaks down the specifics of how to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, including which small businesses are eligible and how to receive total loan forgiveness.

Who is eligible for a small business loan through the stimulus package?

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s web site states that those eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program are small businesses with fewer than 500 employees. This includes businesses that are sole proprietorships, independent contractors, self-employed individuals, private nonprofit organizations or veteran organizations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

How do you apply for the small business loan?

Businesses can apply for the small business loan through any existing U.S. Small Business Administration lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union or Farm Credit System institution.

What is the purpose of the Paycheck Protection Program?

The program is meant to be used by small businesses to continue paying their employees.

How much money does the Paycheck Protection Program offer?

The loan program offers up to $10 million to each small business, with a $100,000 cap per employee. The loan is meant for up to two months of the average monthly payroll cost with an additional 25 percent for operating costs such as rent, mortgage or utilities.

Is there an interest rate for the small business loan?

The loan has a maturity of two years and an interest rate of one percent.

How does a small business qualify for loan forgiveness?

The program will totally forgive the loan if the small business used at least 75 percent of the loan on payroll. The loan will be partially forgiven if the amount allocated to payroll is less than 75 percent.

Loan forgiveness will also be reduced if a small business initiates layoffs or cuts salaries.

