WINTER IN VOGUE: Winter is officially in full swing — even though it seemed like some of the guests at the Vogue Fashion Festival cocktail on Friday didn’t get the memo.

“We obviously still think it’s summer,” said designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, looking down at his outfit. (He was wearing a beige flower-print shirt and light colors, while model Mica Arganaraz, who was hanging on his arm, was dressed head-to-toe in white.)

The model’s outfit hinted at Jacquemus’ personal tip to beat the winter blues. “Wear white — it’s seasonless,” the designer said. “Trick yourself into thinking it’s warmer.”

Guests shrugged off their heavy winter coats and stepped into the elaborately decorated salon of the Hôtel Potocki to celebrate the first day of the Vogue Fashion Festival, a series of talks on Nov. 15 and 16 organized by the Condé Nast publication.

Nadja Swarovski, Vogue U.K. editor in chief Edward Enninful, Galeries Lafayette chief executive officer Nicolas Houzé, fashion show producer Alexandre de Betak and Dior Joaillerie creative director Victoire de Castellane all attended the candlelit event.

Bella Hadid was still reeling from her talk at the festival that morning, during which she was surprisingly candid about her mental health issues.

“It’s always important to speak from the heart,” said the model, moments before posing for photographers with Vogue Paris editor in chief Emmanuelle Alt. “All I can say is — be yourself.”

Past Jeanne Damas and Caroline de Maigret, Ludovic de Saint Sernin was sporting an elegant silk jumpsuit with a deep decolletage. “Wear sexy stuff,” said the men’s wear designer known for his sensual silhouettes and cheeky men’s briefs, when asked how he cheers himself up in chilly November. “Bare your chest all year round.”

Natacha Ramsay-Levi, creative director of Chloé, prefers to embrace the colder weather once it’s there. “A roaring fire and orange peels always work,” the designer said. “Or you could just slip on a pair of rubber boots with thick soles and go for a walk in the rain. Face the bad weather, and finally find it charming.”

Julien Dossena was a bit less optimistic. “Leave Paris,” said the creative director of Paco Rabanne, fresh out of his Vogue talk with French journalist Loïc Prigent. “I’m from Brittany so I’m familiar with gray weather — sometimes the only option is to leave for a while.”