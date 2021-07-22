KKW Beauty fans still have a chance to grab the brand’s bestsellers before it temporarily shutters at the end of the month.

Kim Kardashian West revealed on July 7 that after roughly four years of running her KKW Beauty brand, she would be temporarily shutting down in order to rebrand with “new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

While it was speculated that the rebrand was due to Kardashian West’s divorce from Kanye West, a source close to the brand and the founder confirmed the rebrand has “nothing to do with dropping the ‘W’ from KKW” and that West has even played a role in the rebrand.

With just over a week before KKW Beauty’s website is shut down on Aug. 1 at midnight, the brand is still offering many of its bestselling products at 20 to 75 percent off. Here, WWD breaks down how to buy KKW Beauty’s bestsellers before the end of the month.

Powder Contour & Highlight Kits

Kardashian West launched KKW Beauty by leveraging her well-known contoured makeup look. She’s expanded her contour kits to include various products, including the bestselling Powder Contour & Highlight Kits, which includes two matte contour shades, two shimmery highlighter shades and a dual-sided contour brush. The kit is priced at $31.20 on KKW Beauty’s website.

Crème Contour & Highlight Sets

Another bestselling contour product, the Crème Contour & Highlight Set offers two double-ended, creamy sticks with one meant for contouring and sculpting and the other for highlighting. The sets are offered in four shades: light, medium, tan and deep dark. The set is available at $19.20 on KKW Beauty’s website and at $16 on Ulta Beauty’s website.

Nude Crème Lipsticks

The brand’s range of 11 nude lipsticks is available on KKW Beauty’s website for $10.80 each. The formula includes a list of oils and plant extracts that creates a creamy finish.

Black Mascara

One newer addition to the brand assortment, the KKW Beauty Black Mascara, is said to give the lashes volume, length and definition. The product is available for $9 on Ulta Beauty’s website.

Body Foundation

KKW Beauty’s Body Foundation was a controversial product when released, but has gone on to be a favorite among many customers. The product, which comes in nine shades, is priced at $27 and is available on KKW Beauty and Ulta Beauty’s websites.

Matte Cocoa Eye Shadow Palette

KKW Beauty and Ulta Beauty’s websites still offer a few eye shadow palettes, including the Matte Cocoa Eye Shadow Palette, which includes 10 nude shades. The product is priced at $27.

Nude Lip Set

KKW Beauty is still offering one of its lip sets. The Nude Lip Set includes a matte lipstick, lip liner and lip gloss and is priced at $22.80 on the brand’s website.

