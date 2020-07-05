Olivier Rousteing and Balmain are heading to Parisian’s favorite gathering spot — the Seine River — to share fashions, live music and a dance performance on the eve of couture week.

As reported, the French fashion house is loading up a barge with models wearing recent and archival Balmain designs, French singer Yseult and Rousteing himself.

Dubbed Balmain Sur Seine, the spectacle is to debark tonight at around 7:30 p.m. Central European Time from the river near the Eiffel Tower and reach the pedestrian bridge, the Pont des Arts, around 8 p.m., where a dance performance involving about 50 performers is to unfurl.

The event will be streamed live exclusively on Balmain’s TikTok account. This is the first time the popular video sharing site is broadcasting a luxury fashion event, according to Balmain.

@balmain Get ready for tomorrow 🖤 BalmainsurSeineAn experience to share with all of you, and in exclusive livestream on @tiktok ♬ original sound – balmain

As reported, the cruise is Rousteing’s way of celebrating the end of lockdown in Paris, reaffirming its stature as the capital of fashion, and making luxury more democratic.

The fashion display — in vignettes rather than runway format — is to include couture pieces from founder Pierre Balmain and his design successors Erik Mortensen and Oscar de la Renta, iconic looks from Rousteing’s reign at the French house, and a mélange of recent collections to proclaim the brand DNA.

Rousteing conscripted art director Andrew Makadsi, known for his work with Beyoncé, for the event’s look and feel, while he invited back the dancers and choreographer Jean-Charles Jousni from his last men’s fashion show for a riverside performance, inspired loosely by the Black Lives Matter movement and renewed calls for justice and equality.

