Copenhagen Fashion Week has shifted to a digital-only format for the first time this season.

This might mean a little less buzz and no more viral street style, but the region’s favorite designers are still showing up in full force and filling up the calendar.

“Even though we’re experiencing this fashion week through a flat computer screen, every design you’ll see has a human touch. Remember that this was created by people for people,” Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive officer at Copenhagen Fashion Week, said in her opening remarks.

The three-day showcase includes three full days of shows, followed by live Q&As with the designers and a series of talks, dissecting key industry issues.

Today’s highlights include fall 2021 presentations by Stine Goya, a Copenhagen fashion darling known for her playful use of colors and clashing patterns; and Remain, a new brand under Danish retailer Birger Christensen‘s umbrella, which is also behind the popular party wear label Rotate. Remain caught the attention of international buyers ever since its launch a year ago, for its sweet-spot price points and modern take on wardrobe classics and is set to share a virtual catwalk show today.

Household names such as By Malene Birger — another label that offers Scandinavian minimalism at its best — and Baum und Pferdgarten will also be debuting their fall 2021 presentations, alongside streetwear favorite Wood Wood and Rains, a label that started off with just waterproof raincoats in every color of the rainbow, but has since evolved into a lifestyle brand offering a full gamut of ready-to-wear and accessories, which cater to the outdoors lifestyle.

Its digital show, dubbed “Anticipate,” was inspired by current affairs and aims to send a message of camaraderie.

You can livestream all the shows of Copenhagen Fashion Week here: