President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are facing off for the last debate before Election Day.

The politicians will participate in the second and last 2020 presidential debate on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Belmont University in Nashville. The debate will air from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. EST and will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

The upcoming debate is seeing some major changes, namely the Commission on Presidential Debates said it will silence the microphone of each candidate during the other’s two-minute initial responses. Both microphones will be on during the open discussion time. The change was enacted due to President Trump’s frequent interruptions during the first debate.

The debate’s topics include the coronavirus pandemic, race, climate change, national security, leadership and American families.

Trump and Biden were scheduled for a town hall-style debate on Oct. 15, which was transitioning to a virtual format due to the ongoing pandemic and Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Trump refused to participate in the virtual debate and both politicians instead held dueling town halls with Trump’s airing on NBC and Biden’s on ABC.

Trump tested positive for the virus three days after the first presidential debate, held on Sept. 29, and was hospitalized for three days. As of Oct. 12, the president has tested negative for the virus “on consecutive days,” according to a White House physician.

The last 2020 presidential debate will be broadcast on most major TV networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. It will be streamed for free on YouTube by the TV providers and other news outlets.

