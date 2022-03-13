HoYeon Jung Stuns in Louis Vuitton at 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

HoYeon Jung is having another standout style moment at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards.
The “Squid Games” star arrived on the red carpet Sunday night wearing a metallic beaded dress from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.
The dress featured a loose fitting bodice paired with a sculptural bustle skirt embroidered with crystals and silver beads. She paired the look with earrings and a ring from Louis Vuitton’s High Jewelry Collection.
Jung’s Critics’ Choice Awards look comes just a few weeks after the South Korean model-turned-actress dazzled at the 2022 SAG Awards in a custom look by Louis Vuitton. For the occasion, Jung wore a black spaghetti strap silk dress with hand-embroidered crystals and silver beads.
She went on to win the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for “Squid Games.” Jung is one of the breakout stars from the South Korean drama series, which is reportedly Netflix’s most-watched show ever with 1.6 billion hours viewed.
At the Critics’ Choice Awards, “Squid Games” is nominated for Best Drama Series and for Foreign Language Series. Actor Lee Jung-jae is also nominated for Actor in a Drama Series.
Jung was tapped by Louis Vuitton in October as a global brand ambassador for fashion, watches and jewelry. Before her role in “Squid Games,” Jung already had a successful career as a model, walking the runways of Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Schiaparelli, Chanel, Miu Miu, Lanvin and more.
