In celebration of the upcoming film “Mary Poppins Returns,” HSN has created a Mary Poppins Collection in collaboration with Disney.

The 12-piece collection ranges from Cherry Tree Lane-inspired accessories, London-esque home goods and, of course, a replica of Mary’s carpet bag and umbrella. The products, designed specifically for HSN and ranging in price from $12 to $500, will be available Dec. 18 with new items dropping on the shopping network throughout the month.

“Our collaboration with Disney brings ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ to life through an imaginative collection of products,” said Mike Fitzharris, HSN president. “From magical home décor to whimsical accessories and apparel, our customers will find an engaging shopping experience as they await the release of this highly anticipated film.”

Starring Emily Blunt as the magical nanny and featuring costumes by Academy Award-winning costume designer Sandy Powell, the film will engage a new generation of fans who didn’t grow up watching the Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke musical.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating once again with the team at HSN,” said Don Gross, Disney’s vice president of global marketing partnerships and promotions. “They’ve risen to the occasion with a licensed collection that captures the joy and wonder of ‘Mary Poppins Returns.’”

Powell has also teamed with Trunk Club on a collection of modern-day looks inspired by the film; she unveiled these on Tuesday at the company’s Los Angeles Clubhouse.