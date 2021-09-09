EXCLUSIVE: Chiara Ferragni Becomes Hublot’s Global Ambassador

MAKE IT HAPPEN: Chiara Ferragni is being named today as the global brand ambassador for Swiss watchmaker Hublot.

She joins a star-studded roster that includes football legend Pelé, tennis champion Novak Djokovic, soccer star Kylian Mbappé and track and field champions Dina Asher-Smith and Usain Bolt, as well as France’s DJ Snake, who designed the latest limited edition of the watch firm’s Big Bang timepiece.

Described by Hublot as a “natural-born winner” who “shines her aura over everything she loves and chooses,” Ferragni will also be the global face of the brand’s women-oriented watches, effective immediately.

The digital entrepreneur was previously seen sporting the limited-edition Big Bang Millennial Pink unisex watch, designed by Garage Italia founder Lapo Elkann, which opened the door to a conversation with the brand.

“A fusion of passion and determination has shaped who I am, across all my roles, and forged the businesswoman I have become. This same fusion has also made Hublot the company it is today,” the digital entrepreneur said in a statement announcing her new role, expressing her appreciation for Hublot’s recognition of individual skills and pursuit of “dreams of innovation while respecting traditions.”

The Big Bang Integral King Gold worn by Ferragni in the Swiss watchmaker’s global campaign. Courtesy of Hublot

Hublot chief executive officer Ricardo Guadalupe described Ferragni as “authentic and spontaneous,” lauding her ability to turn “her happy, positive and generous nature into her trademark” and “move with the times by dominating the digital platforms and turning her passion into a real business.”

He added that her part in the “digital revolution and arrival of social media” where she “is constantly achieving firsts” fit in with the brand’s “First. Unique. Different.” motto.

“Her passion became her job, and her natural talent transformed into a success that is seemingly within everyone’s reach. Her inspiring journey proves that anything is possible; it’s the stuff of dreams, while being very real. Who wouldn’t want to live and realize their dreams like Chiara Ferragni?” he said.

This is the latest feather in the digital entrepreneur’s cap. Ferragni became ambassador for Bulgari and hairstyling and appliance brand GHD earlier this year, in addition to earlier deals with the likes of Pomellato and Lancôme. In April, she joined to board of Tod’s and in June, she gained full control of Tbs Crew Srl, the company that manages her The Blonde Salad online magazine and activities.

