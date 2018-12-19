EYEWEAR DEBUT: Hublot and Italia Independent are introducing their first eyewear collection.

After signing a multiyear licensing agreement last April for the production of eyewear under the Swiss watchmaker’s brand, the first full range of 12 sun and optical frames is hitting stores. The collection is available at the Italia Independent store in Milan, as well as at select fashion and eyewear retailers worldwide.

Comprising four lines, each available in different styles and colors, the collection features Hublot’s H logo as a recurring element, which is engraved on the frame’s metallic rim, rods, nose pads and even used to customize the lenses. The eyewear pieces will retail at between 400 euros and 1,000 euros. Hublot is controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

“This licensing agreement crowns a collaboration built over the years. It makes us extremely proud because this is the first license in Hublot’s history and it allows Italia Independent to enter the luxury segment,” said Giovanni Carlino, chief executive officer of Italia Independent. The two companies had already teamed up at the end of 2014 when they launched three limited-edition capsule collections, including exclusive timepieces and frames.

Crafted from Japanese titanium, which is combined with acetate in the “Fusion” line, the “collection merges the creative souls of the two brands, it brings together research and innovation, materials and design, which are key to both Hublot’s and Italia Independent’s heritage,” Carlino explained.

The launch of the collection is flanked by a dedicated ad campaign, which shows the frames placed on a dark marble surface, contrasting with the rich tones of the eyewear pieces’ lenses. The latter are produced by Germany-based optical lenses manufacturer Zeiss.

In 2018, Italia Independent Group, which is listed on the AIM Alternative Market of Capital segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, also signed a licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Co. for the production and distribution of the eyewear collections of the American entertainment conglomerate. In June, it debuted the first collection of frames developed in collaboration with Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club.