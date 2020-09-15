TOGETHER AGAIN: Hublot and Italia Independent will continue to collaborate, at least until 2024.

The two companies have decided to renew in advance the licensing agreement for the production and distribution of the Hublot eyewear collection. The agreement was first signed in 2018.

The next Hublot eyewear collection will be unveiled in February.

“I’m happy, proud and very excited to continue designing and launching frames for Hublot, one of the most prestigious and successful watchmakers in the world,” said Italia Independent founder and creative director Lapo Elkann. “I’m sure that together we will develop not only unique, high-end products, but that we will also find new ways to experiment with our own creativity with the goal of delivering innovative products benefiting both Hublot and Italia Independent.”

“The early renewal of this licensing agreement is the crowning achievement of a collaboration developed over the years,” said Hublot chief executive officer Ricardo Guadalupe. “The fruits of the partnership between the two companies reflect the creative energy of the two teams, as well as their continuous desire to experiment with innovative materials and design. Hublot’s DNA, rooted in technology, lightness and fusion, is perfectly reflected in our eyewear collections.”

Before signing a licensing agreement in 2018, Hublot, which is controlled by French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and Italia Independent started a partnership at the end of 2014, which generated three limited-edition capsule collections, including exclusive timepieces and frames.