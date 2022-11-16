×
What to Know About The Bay‘s Sold-out Exclusive Holiday Beauty Advent Calendar

This year's advent calendar from The Bay features brands ranging from Estée Lauder to Versace.

The Bay's 2022 holiday advent calendar
The Bay's Exclusive Holiday Beauty Advent Calendar. Scarborough

The Bay‘s Exclusive Holiday Beauty Advent Calendar may have sold out, but there are still opportunities to count down the holidays with its curated set of popular beauty products. The Canadian luxury goods department store’s website no longer offers the package, but it’s stocked in-store.

The Bay's 2022 holiday advent calendar
The Bay’s Exclusive Holiday Beauty Advent Calendar. SCARBOROUGH

When the box for the calendar is opened, it reveals “25 Days of Colour” and a rainbow-hued multicolor assortment of numbered smaller boxes. Offerings in the advent calendar range from Clinique eye cream to Versace perfume. The products included have a value of $1,500, but the package is available for $225 at select stores.

The Bay's 2022 holiday advent calendar
The Bay’s Exclusive Holiday Beauty Advent Calendar.

Some of the more popular items in this year’s calendar include the Versace Eros eau de toilette spray, which is one of Versace’s bestselling fragrances and is known for its citrus tones. The Giorgio Armani Beauty eye tint liquid eye shadow is known for its lightweight finish and long-lasting wear. The MAC Macstack Mega Mascara has a clump-resistant formula and is flake-resistant.

The Bay's 2022 holiday advent calendar
The Bay’s Exclusive Holiday Beauty Advent Calendar. SCARBOROUGH

Beauty advent calendars continue to be big business for brands. In 2021, The NPD Group revealed sales for beauty advent calendars reached $9.3 million, up 53 percent from 2020.

The full contents of this year’s calendar include:

• Clinique All About Eyes

• Clinique Clarifying Do-Over Peel

• Clinique Almost Lipstick – Black Honey

• Take The Day Off Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes, Lips

• Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Ovetto,

• Versace Eros Eau de Toilette Travel Spray

• Derm Institute Youth Alchemy Eye Cream,

• Nars Mini Orgasm x Blush

• Nars Climax Mascara

• Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner

• Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask

• Giorgio Armani Sì Passione Eau de Parfum

• Giorgio Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow

• Lancome Absolue Regenerating Soft Cream

• Lancome Absolue Revitalizing Eye Cream

• Cartier La Panthere Eau de Parfum

• Rodial Vit C Brightening Pads

• Rodial Glamolash Mascara XXL Black

• Clarins Moisutre Rich Body Lotion

• Clarins Extra-Firming Energy

• Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Eau de Parfum

• Yves Saint Laurent Pure Shots Night Reboot

MAC – MACStack Mega Mascara

• MAC Matte Lipstick – MEHR

• Foreo Imagination™ DIY Mask Base

• Blissy 100% Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies – Exclusive 3 Pc Set

• Mugler Angel Nova Eau de Parfum

• Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum

• Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Energy Creme

• Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Energy Eye Creme

• Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint in Bare Pink

• PMD Beauty The Silverpure™ Makeup Removing Cloth

• PMD Beauty The Silversilk™ Sleep Mask (100% silk, pure silver infusion)

• Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum

• Chloe Eau de Parfum Rollerball

• Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Enriched Cream

• Lise Watier Portfolio Professional Correctors Original

• Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Body Lotion

• Narciso Rodriguez for Her Body Lotion

• Origins GINZING™ Oil-Free Energy Boosting Gel Moisturizer

• Barefoot Venus Apricot Brandy Instant Hand Repair

• Barefoot Venus Apricot Brandy Macadamia Oil Body Cream

• L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

• Jack Black Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser for Hair & Body

